Katie Holmes' viral oversized bag looks so expensive - but it's surprisingly affordable

Katie Holmes is high on life right now and can you blame her? The former wife of Tom Cruise has bagged an incredible role on Broadway, for the play 'Our Town' and theatregoers are loving her performance.

WATCH: Katie Holmes is every inch a proud mom as she snaps photos at her daughter Suri's graduation

The former Dawson's Creek actress was seen walking the streets of the Big Apple dressed down, enjoying some downtime ahead of her stint at the theatre and we are just loving her choice of casual attire.

© Getty Katie looked stunning in her dressed-down outfit - and amazing bag

The mother-of-one looked fresh, glowing and beautiful sporting lucious long locks and a clear complextion. Outfit wise, she wowed onlookers in a pair of baggy stonewash jeans, an on-trend oversize blazer, patent shoes, and the most fabulous woven terracotta bag.

© Getty Katie's bag is from luxury high street store Dune London

The stunning bag was of the oversize variety and we immediately thought it must be a designer piece of arm candy due to the high quality finish. But no, it actually came from luxury high street brand Dune London.

Big bags are seriously big news right now. In fact, the bigger, the better. They give a powderful fashion statement and make any outfit look ultra-modern and on trend. Also, for practicality purposes, you can fit almost anything you need in it, which makes a great change from last season's micro bag look when only your lip gloss was coming with you.

The 'Deliberate XL' by Dune London

The bag is Dune London's XL version of their hugely popular 'Deliberate' woven shoulder bag. It's one of those bags that could easily fit your laptop in, as well as a change of clothes. The slouchy aesthetic is such a vibe.

Kate on stage

Kate's starring role in 'Our Town' is an exciting turning point in her career. The play is a retelling of the acclaimed 1938 play by Thornton Wilder; it follows two families in the fictional American town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913, across three acts: life, love and death.

Katie Holmes in Our Town

Katie's 18-year-old daughter Suri came to show her support to her mother on the show's opening night in September. She travelled to New York City from her new home in Pittsburgh where she attends Carnegie Mellon University.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie was reportedly the first to get up from her seat to give her mother a standing ovation.

© Getty Katie Holmes' daughter Suri Cruise has watched her perform in Our Town

Amazingly, the teenager may be following in her parents' footsteps as she graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts, where she was in the vocal music programme. She is now studying at the College of Fine Arts, one of the oldest colleges of fine arts in the United States.

We can't wait to see what is next for her!