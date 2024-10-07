Frankie Bridge's burgundy bomber jacket is so on trend for this season and I need it NOW

I just can’t get enough of burgundy - it’s the shade that suits every skin tone and hair colour and is the colour of the season. So when Frankie Bridge dropped the perfect autumn jacket in the very colour I’ve been obsessing about, I couldn’t resist.

The Loose Women star showed off a gorgeous faux leather bomber jacket from River Island during her weekly Instagram style roundup Frankie’s Faves, and fans went wild for it. “Doesn’t need another bomber… Adds burgundy bomber to basket,” wrote one - and I can’t help but relate.

River Island Faux leather Bomber Jacket © Frankie Bridge / River Island £59 AT RIVER ISLAND



“Some of you may recognise this jacket from my stories the other day,” wrote Frankie on her stories. “Had so many messages asking where it was from… well here it is! Very on trend for this season in this plum colour and super comfortable. It’s a great one to throw over your outfit to give it something extra.”

“I’m loving plum and burgundy with grey at the moment so I’ve styled it with these grey trousers. If you’re 5”3 like me then these are the perfect length!

And If you’re eyeing up the trousers in Frankie’s outfit too, they're these Petite Grey Double Belted Wide Leg Trousers - definitely a good choice if you’re a petite lady. All in all, I’d say this is the autumn outfit of dreams!

© River Island I can't get over how perfect this jacket is for autumn

Frankie does have a habit of selling out the clothes she features so if you do have your eye on the jacket, don’t sleep on it - it’s already sold out in some of the most popular sizes and it’s still flying off the virtual shelves as I type. I just can’t believe the price - I had to check twice! It’s £59 but looks way more expensive than that.

This week Frankie’s certainly on a roll when it comes to jacket selection. The other look that really caught my eye was the Black Leather Zip Up Biker Jacket. This one is £130 but again, you can file this under ‘looks way more expensive than it is’. It definitely has an AllSaints vibe and honestly, I’d struggle to tell it apart from a more expensive one from a premium brand.

River Island Black Leather Zip Up Biker Jacket © Frankie Bridge / River Island £130 AT RIVER ISLAND



Frankie is a big fan. She says: “A black biker jacket is a wardrobe staple! You can literally wear it with anything! It’s always my go-to if I don’t know what to wear. Wear with jeans and a white tee, layer over a knitted dress or wear with leopard print.

She’s not wrong - and I love the Leopard Print Midi Skirt she pairs it with in her photos. That’s also up for grabs for £50 if you want to steal her style.