Elizabeth Hurley, 58, wows in sensational slinky dress alongside lookalike son Damian, 21

Elizabeth Hurley has turned up the what in yet another incredible slinky dress for a London outing. The Bedazzled actress, 58, looked wonderful when she attended a private viewing of Mario Testino's new exhibition 'Gone Wild' at Hamiltons Gallery last night.

The Austin Powers actress was seen in a dark cherry red and black marl dress in a wrap style with a V-neck. The form-fitting dress was a midi-length number with black buttons running down one side and it came into a leg-split.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley tries out the 'Watsu' treatment in Thailand

© Getty Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley attended a private viewing of Mario Testino's new exhibition

The star of The Royals kept it simple but effective with the accessories. The actress opted for a pair of strappy black heels revealing a chic black pedicure and carried a black envelope clutch. Elizabeth also wore a rose gold heart pendant and a pair of matching hoop earrings.

As you would expect from the Runaways star, Elizabeth showed off her gorgeously shiny hair when she wore it in loose waves. Her makeup was also simple yet chic. She was seen wearing a milky pink lip which looked like she was wearing a lip oil with a bronzed smokey eye.

© Getty Damian is Elizabeth's twin

Elizabeth was accompanied by her son, who couldn't look more like her if he tried. Damian, 21, was seen looking the spitting image of his glamorous mother in a cool casual ensemble made up of a pair of dark wash jeans and an oversized navy jumper. He added a pair of chunky leather boots.

© Getty Damian Hurley, Elizabeth Hurley, and Mario Testino at the event

Elizabeth is consistent in the style stakes, especially when she nails the model off-duty look on lavish getaways. The actress was spotted in a gorgeous array of bikinis when she jetted off to Thailand. She matched a teal bikini with her friend's one-piece and looked like an ultimate bond girl.

The queen of glam also took to Instagram in an incredible piano-top moment with music legend Elton John. The model was seen straddling the 'Crocodile Rock' singer in a Victoria's Secret Angel-esque feathered mini dress with a deep plunging V-neckline.

© Instagram The star could have been auditioning for The Little Mermaid

Elton John looked characteristically vibrant in a red two-piece suit with diamanté details, an open-neck white shirt, and diamanté-encrusted sunglasses.

Damian is Elizabeth's son with American businessman Steve Bing. He often joins his mother on glitzy nights out. The pair were seen at Elton John's farewell concert. Whilst Damian wore an open-neck black shirt, Elizabeth upped the ante in a V-neck gold sequinned top and black skinny jeans.

"Thank you to glorious @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish for a magical weekend in Stockholm to watch the final shows of the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, which were a TRIUMPH. I loved every minute," she wrote on Instagram.

When Damian is not out with his mother, he is out with friends and one of his pals even looks like Elizabeth. The 21-year-old actor was seen earlier this year at the National Gallery summer party in London with friend Georgia Lock who bore a striking resemblance to his mother.

Georgia wore a green plunging dress with a gold buckle teamed with tousled hair and gold accessories.

Elizabeth gained attention recently when she made an emotional public tribute to her former Serving Sara co-star Matthew Perry when she learned of his tragic passing in October. "RIP Matthew Perry. So sad to hear the news of his passing. He was an incredibly talented comedian and a lovely man x," she wrote.

DISCOVER: Elizabeth Hurley's unusual wellness habit during bikini-clad zen break

Fans mirrored her heartbreak in the comments section. One said: "What a shame! A big-hearted man! A great actor!," whilst another penned: "Beautiful photos of you both and lovely tribute to a great man."