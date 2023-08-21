Elizabeth Hurley bares all in nude pool video that sparks reaction from fans

Elizabeth Hurley is aware summer is almost over, so she is soaking up every last drop of sun she can get.

The model and actress, 58, knows just how to take advantage of the fleeting, warm summer temperatures, and turned up the heat even more with her latest video.

Fans of the Gossip Girl alum recognize she's no stranger to cheeky swimsuit photos, but as summer comes to an end, she did away with her bikini and shared her sultriest pool video yet.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in cheeky pool video

Elizabeth took to Instagram Monday and sparked quite the reaction from her fans with her latest video, as it captured her fully naked while relaxing on a pool float.

In the sultry clip, she's laying on a watermelon-shaped inflatable wearing nothing but the oversized brown sunglasses shielding her eyes, giggling and kicking her feet.

"Just floating on a slice of watermelon," she captioned the post alongside a red heart emoji, and fans did not hold back when it came to leaving compliments in the comments section under the post.

© Getty Elizabeth has been building up her tan all summer

"A charmed life you lead, not to mention the person filming," one fan said, as others added: "You are so beautiful it hurts," and: "The Queen of Babes… Lucky watermelon," as well as: "My heart just skipped a beat," plus another fan added: "Not another woman on Earth could do it as beautifully."

Elizabeth always impresses with each and every one of her photos highlighting her stunning physique, and last year, she opened up to HELLO! about how she maintains body confidence and ensures she feels good in her own skin.

© Instagram The star is a beach lover through and through

During an appearance at the annual Breast Cancer Research Fund Hot Pink Party in New York City, she said: "I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do."

© Instagram Elizabeth was recently vacationing in the South of France

Specifically referencing breast cancer awareness – the actress has been a decades-long supporter of breast cancer research – she continued: "You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different."

They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she stated, adding: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

