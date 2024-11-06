Elizabeth Hurley wows in low-cut Barbie pink dress alongside lookalike son Damian

Actress Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational on Wednesday as she stepped out with her son Damian during their visit Down Under.

The pair attended the Crown Oaks Club Lunch at Crown Palladium in Melbourne where they rubbed shoulders with a plethora of famous faces including the likes of Ronan Keating and The Block's Shaynna Blaze.

© Getty Images Elizabeth was a vision in Barbie pink

For the glitzy event, Elizabeth, 59, nailed the Barbiecore trend in head-to-toe pink. Dressed to impress, she slipped on an eye-catching fuschia midi dress peppered with a medley of pink petals. Her garment featured ruched detailing around the midriff, a low-cut neckline and puffed shoulder detailing for added drama.

For a cohesive look, the Austin Powers actress teamed her showstopper dress with a matching chunky pink headband, towering block heels and a crystal heart necklace.

© Getty Images The actress had a floral moment at the glitzy lunch

As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-one rounded off her look with a bouncy blowdry and a palette of warm, rosy hues. Fluttery lashes, golden highlighter and glossy nude lipstick completed the look.

The star was joined at the event by her son Damian, 22, who looked his usual stylish self dressed in a statement cream blazer, white 70s flares and caramel-hued suede boots.

© Getty Images Damian and Elizabeth looked so glam as they stepped out in Melbourne

During their outing, the mother-son duo were seen posing for photographs, with Damian towering over Elizabeth.

The Bedazzled actress shares Damian with her ex-partner, Steve Bing, who died by suicide in June 2020 at the age of 55.

Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

© Getty Images The pair share an incredibly close bond

Elizabeth and Damian have forged an incredibly strong bond over the years. The pair have a shared passion for fashion and enjoy a "twin-like telepathy".

"We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well," Damian told HELLO!. "But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself.

"If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley attend the "Strictly Confidential" Special Screening

Fashion aside, the duo also have a mutual love for the film industry having recently joined forces in Damian's directorial debut film, Strictly Confidential.

"I found it very liberating having someone that I trusted behind the camera, someone who I could trust on set, someone who I could trust in the edit, and someone who I could trust in post-production," Elizabeth told Pop Culturalist.

"It's not always like that. For me, it was a really lovely thing, so much so that I'd like him to direct me again. I trust Damian."

She continued: "I love the fact that I've seen him weave into this film all the subject matter that he's always been interested in like loyalty, betrayal, loss, deceit, and then set it in this glamorous setting where everybody looks so fabulous. But underneath the surface, it's really dark."