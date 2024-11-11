Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham reveals unexpected new sequin dress - straight out of Strictly
Victoria Beckham arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Sunset Tower on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. © Getty

Victoria Beckham reveals unexpected new sequin dress - it's straight out of Strictly

David Beckham's wife is loving sequins right now

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
34 minutes ago
We all know that Victoria Beckham is a style icon - arguably one of the most famous in the world. She is known for looking impeccably chic and nailing any classic trends she takes on.

Being a fashion designer of a now profitable brand, shoppers come to her eponymous label for timeless pieces, which is why we were shocked to see a sequin dress in her new partywear collection! 

The stunning dress has been such a huge hit with customers that it has already sold out - and we can totally see why. You have to sign up to be alerted for a restock. That's when you know you have a power dress on your hands! 

Victoria Beckham Long Sleeve Backless Sequin Gown In Black
Victoria Beckham's new gown is perfect for a party

The 'Long Sleeve Backless Sequin Gown In Black' costs £1,490 and has Christmas party written all over it. The style notes say of the beautiful design: "A sensuous sheer sequin fabric and spectacular floor-pooling hemline with train imbue the Long Sleeve Backless Sequin Gown with dramatic flair. Fully lined in sheer stretch tulle, the gown’s fit-and-flare shape is balanced by shoulder pads for a beautifully proportioned silhouette. A personal pick of Victoria’s, it has a fully open back with deep-V waistline for a theatrical finishing touch."

Sequins always come back to the table during the Christmas season, particularly with Strictly Come Dancing on our screens every Saturday, where the floor is lit up like a disco ball.

Victoria Beckham attends the Armani / 5th Avenue store opening at Armani / 5th Avenue on February 17, 2009 in New York City. © Getty
The last time VB wore sequins was back in 2009

 After all, if you can't wear sequins during Yuletide, when can you? 

This Needle and Thread sequin dress is perfect for a festive party
This Needle and Thread sequin dress is perfect for a festive party

A dress like this is amazing for any black tie event. If you can't wait for VB's dress to come back in stock, we also love this beautiful, full length number from Needle & Thread which is giving stylish disco, and this pretty New Look number is great if you're on a budget.

This sequin dress from New Look is a fabulous budget buy
This sequin dress from New Look is a fabulous budget buy

Styling sequins may seem daunting for some, but it really doesn't have to be. If you don't want to go full on glitter mode with a dress, why not rock some sequin trousers? Simply add a crisp white shirt or structured blazer and you've got yourself a fab look, with a hint of sparkle.

