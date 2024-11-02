Victoria Beckham just watched a football match - dripping in eye-watering diamonds

Earlier this week, Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper attended a football game for David Beckham's team, Inter Miami CF. It was for the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Eastern Conference semifinal first leg against Atlanta United FC.

The match was held at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Victoria looked as stunning as ever as she spectated alongside Harper.

VB donned one of her most-worn, casual items - a grey T-shirt and accessorised with some serious bling. She donned a huge diamond pinky ring, and a stack of two hugely sparkly diamond bracelets. Now that is what you call a stack!

Harper wore a delightful outfit which consisted of a super sleek, tailored black top.

It was slightly off the shoulder and she teamed the look with a simple and chic gold necklace.

What stylish, football-watching attire!

Victoria's jewellery

The former Spice Girl has a huge collection of stunning diamond items. Heck, she even has over 15 engagement rings!

The fashion designer's biggest rock came in 2005 when she upgraded her engagement ring and opted for a new shape – a huge pear-cut 17-carat diamond rock. The stone was set on a diamond pave band and is perhaps Victoria's biggest ring of all, costing a reported £2 million.

Watch wise, the brunette beauty has amassed a fleet of elite timepieces. Her most pricey is probably her Patek Philippe number. She famously wore it in 2019, at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and rocked the 'Nautilus 3800/1', with a black dial.

This discontinued style is probably worth around £70,000. Wowzers!

At the Fashion Awards in 2015, the stylish singer graced the red carpet with husband David in tow, wearing a suit from her own fashion collection, and a stunning Rolex watch with a very unusual cherry-coloured dial.