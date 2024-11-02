Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just watched a football match - dripping in eye-watering diamonds
Victoria Beckham attends the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Eastern Conference semifinal first leg football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 25, 2024.

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper dazzled in jewels

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Earlier this week, Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper attended a football game for David Beckham's team, Inter Miami CF. It was for the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Eastern Conference semifinal first leg against  Atlanta United FC.

The match was held at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Victoria looked as stunning as ever as she spectated alongside Harper.

Victoria Beckham looks on prior to the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Victoria 'rocked' an impressive stack of diamond bracelets

VB donned one of her most-worn, casual items - a grey T-shirt and accessorised with some serious bling. She donned a huge diamond pinky ring, and a stack of two hugely sparkly diamond bracelets. Now that is what you call a stack!

Victoria Beckham attends the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Eastern Conference semifinal first leg football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 25, 2024.
Check out Victoria's diamond pinky ring!

Harper wore a delightful outfit which consisted of a super sleek, tailored black top.

Harper Beckham, daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, looks on prior to the match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Harper watched the match, wearing a lovely black top

 It was slightly off the shoulder and she teamed the look with a simple and chic gold necklace.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham is dripping in diamonds to make special announcement

What stylish, football-watching attire! 

Victoria's jewellery

 The former Spice Girl has a huge collection of stunning diamond items. Heck, she even has over 15 engagement rings! 

The fashion designer's biggest rock came in 2005 when she upgraded her engagement ring and opted for a new shape – a huge pear-cut 17-carat diamond rock. The stone was set on a diamond pave band and is perhaps Victoria's biggest ring of all, costing a reported £2 million.

Victoria Beckham shows off her ring and French manicure in 2005
Victoria Beckham's huge engagement ring

Watch wise, the brunette beauty has amassed a fleet of elite timepieces. Her most pricey is probably her Patek Philippe number. She famously wore it in 2019, at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and rocked the 'Nautilus 3800/1', with a black dial. 

Victoria Beckham attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2018 in Paris, France.
Victoria Beckham at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show with her Patek Philippe watch

This discontinued style is probably worth around £70,000. Wowzers!

Victoria Beckham attends the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015 in London, England.
Victoria in 2015 at the Fashion Awards wearing her cherry-toned Rolex

At the Fashion Awards in 2015, the stylish singer graced the red carpet with husband David in tow, wearing a suit from her own fashion collection, and a stunning Rolex watch with a very unusual cherry-coloured dial. 

