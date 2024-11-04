Victoria Beckham’s tiny new ponytail makes her look remarkably like Audrey Hepburn

At the weekend, the fabulous Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to announce the news that her synonyms beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, had just launched a brand new product.

VB often showcases her brands on her social media platforms, and when it comes to her makeup items, she often presents to fans how to apply her products in the best way.

Showing fans her new 'Satin Kajal LIner in Orchid', the mother-of-four revealed how she gets a smoky eye using the new shade. Revealing how she applies, the 50-year-old said: "I start by lining the upper and lower lash lines with a fine line of Orchid, then blend it out for a soft, smudged effect. For added depth, I dab some liner on my hand, sweep a fluffy brush over it, and dust it along the crease. A coat or two of Vast Lash Mascara for a truly captivating eye, and that’s it!"

But did you notice her hair? The former Spice Girl has two go-to styles; long and flowing, enhanced with extensions, or a shorter bob, which she first dabbled in during the 90s.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham struts down a hallway and swishes her new choppy hair

The fashion designer rarely wears her hair up at all, so seeing her mane slicked back, close to her head, with a little, understated ponytail at the back, was a lovely change and we think it really accentuates her pretty features. Her eyes look beautiful.

© Getty Audrey Hepburn often wore her hair up

The new hair 'do was giving Audrey Hepburn. The infamous film star was known for her super pretty, elfin-like features and always wore her hair up. We think the pair look uncannily similar!

VB's hair refresh

Back in September, Victoria actually had a secret haircut which we all missed and it was very Posh Spice. Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram alongside her famous family, fans quickly realised she was sporting a bob. It's the shortest the fashionista has had her locks in quite some time.

© Instagram Victoria traded her long stresses for a chic long bob

As always, the man behind her haircut was bestie Ken Paves, who is also daughter Harper's godfather. She later penned: "Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves."