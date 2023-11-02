Celine Dion's rarely-seen sons: 12 photos of her brood supporting her through her diagnosis

Celine Dion has been entertaining fans for decades, but last year the singer shared the news that she was living with stiff person syndrome.

The My Heart Will Go On singer will no doubt be supported through her diagnosis by her children, Rene-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13. Celine's social media feeds often focus on her professional career as she continues to mark major milestones, but the doting mom-of-three sometimes thrills fans with a glimpse into her personal life.

The children have a strong bond with their mom, as you can see in this sweet video from 2017 where they surprised her with a beautiful message…

WATCH: Celine Dion's children share special message for their mom

The 55-year-old Canadian songstress delighted fans on Wednesday when she made her first public appearance in over three years, with her three grown sons nonetheless, at a hockey game in Las Vegas. She gushed over her brood and the outing in a rare personal Instagram post, saying: "My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night. They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"

Celine was joined by her children for Mother's Day

Celine is always spoiled when it comes to special occasions, and on Mother's Day, she was joined by her children to mark the event. The boys had treated her to a sumptuous-looking cake with candles, and Celine had lovingly wrapped her arm around her eldest.

Celine was joined by her children for the Las Vegas show

When Celine finished her Las Vegas residency in 2019, she was joined onstage by her children. She held the hands of her young twins, as images of her family life flashed up behind her.

© Denise Truscello Celine and her twins jetted off to Paris

Celine has traveled the world, and she's bought her kids along with her for plenty of her trips. In this sweet snap, the singer and her twins prepared to leave Paris after a serene visit.

Celine cradled her baby son

The doting mom delighted fans last year when she shared a gorgeous baby photo of Rene-Charles to mark milestone his 21st birthday. In a moving caption, Celine mused how 21 "years of dreams" had passed as she encouraged her grown-up son to live his life.

When her twins marked their ninth birthday, Celine shared hilarious photos of the pair during a photoshoot. Although they adopted a formal pose in the first snap, they quickly got more playful as they pulled faces in a second photo.

The twins played in the leaves

For their tenth birthday, Celine went for a different angle, as she melted hearts with baby photos of the duo. The snaps were taken during fall as the two tots played in the falling leaves.

The family gathered for the occasion

Mother's Day is also a special event for Celine, and in 2021 she was joined by her three sons and the family's dogs as they sat on a white sheet in a sprawling garden.

Celine celebrated with her family

Christmas is a joyous time for families, and in 2018, Celine was joined by her children as they celebrated the festive season alongside their adorable dogs. The singer kept it casual with her look, as the family posed while surrounded by a Christmas tree and plenty of Christmas pillows.

What cute outfits!

Celine's 2020 Christmas post was even more adorable, however, as the 54-year-old and her brood all wore matching Christmas onesies, covered in stars.

Celine marked the touching day

Celine has always been vocal in her support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in 2020, she and her twins marked Spirit Day, a day dedicated to combatting anti-LGBTQ+ bullying. The trio all wore purple to mark the event.

Celine rung in the new year

Celine rang in 2020 in style as the family assembled in her gorgeous living room, with the Christmas decorations still hung up. The foursome all raised a reindeer mug to welcome in the new year!

