Kim Kardashian leaves fans 'terrified' by $30k robot gift from Elon Musk

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to an outrageous accessory. From her face-blurring Balenciaga bodysuit to her $380k Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin handbag, the American socialite has no limit to her sartorial arsenal.

Yet in her latest demonstration of status, Kim has become one of the first people in the world to own a Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot that uses Artificial Intelligence to complete tasks like household chores and labour that is repetitive, boring or unsafe for humans.

Regardless of whether or not she'll actually use the bot to sweep her $60 million "minimal monastery" home or bring the cog-filled companion with her to her next red carpet, there's no denying the futuristic figure's human-like qualities are unnerving.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder showed off her new family addition with her 359 million followers by sharing a series of clips to her Story. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shares unnerving interaction with Tesla robot

The bot, known as 'Optimus', proceeded to wave, make a hand heart, and even blow a kiss to the mother-of-four as she encouraged it from behind the camera.

"You're so cute," Kim tells the robot, before it creepily signals to her it would like to go on a run.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Kim introduced her 'new friend' to her 359m Instagram followers

Despite asking the bot a series of simple questions, the AI-powered device doesn't appear to be fully reliable in its responses.

When Kim asks "How tall are you?" the robot replies by acting like a running man, and when she challenges it to play Rock, Paper, Scissors, Optimus stalls before flailing its arms above its head.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Kim also showed off Tesla's Cybercab, a self-driving car

"Oh, you're a little slow but I beat you," Kim responded to Optimus losing in the hand game, though the robot did recognise its loss and proceeded to shake its head.

Fans were quick to share their concern, taking to social media to pen their thoughts. "I love Tesla but this is creepy. No way I could go to sleep with that thing inside my house," penned one fan, as another wrote: "That thing is terrifying."

© Patricia Schlein/Star Max From Birkins to puppies, Kim is no stranger to an outrageous accessory

Kim's latest accessory may be something out of sci-fi nightmares, but tech tycoon Elon Musk believes that eventually, everyone will have at least one of his company’s humanoid robots in their homes.

In the near future, the X founder envisions the robots costing $20k but will initially be priced at around $30k.

"Humanoid robots will usher in a level of abundance that is hard to imagine. There will be no shortage of goods or services," he said.