Kelly Clarkson wows in tiny denim dress with a flamboyant twist as she starts the week on a high

Kelly Clarkson had the best time over the weekend as she stepped out on Sunday night to attend the Grammy Awards, alongside her adorable son, Remington, seven.

The award-winning singer has since started the week on a high, looking as stylish as ever in her latest outfit on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The chat show host opted for a look that you might not expect to pair together, but worked incredibly well - a denim dungaree dress teamed with a crisp white oversized blouse with a pussybow collar.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson discusses relatable wardrobe malfunction

The star's outfit went down a treat with viewers of the show, with many taking to social media to have their say. "Kelly's outfit is incredible," one wrote, while another commented: "Love your look." A third added: "Kelly looks amazing."

For Sunday night's show-stopping look, Kelly was dressed by her go-to stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who is the mastermind behind her incredible fashion transformation.

Kelly Clarkson's fashion-forward look on Monday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

Talking to HELLO!, Micaela opened up about the star's elegant outfit, consisting of an off-the-shoulder custom Jason Wu Collection sculpted crepe gown in white, that hugged her slimmed-down physique.

The delicate dress highlighted her tiny waist and boasted a subtle train with pleat detailing. She accessorized with sparkling Jared Atelier diamond jewelry and carried a clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection - from a colab Micaela herself had designed, paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly Clarkson at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Micaela told HELLO! shortly after Kelly stepped out: "Going with white felt fresh and the overall look was sleek, elegant and just the right amount of sultry."

Just ahead of the ceremony, Micaela had teased Kelly's look, telling us: "I'm super excited for Kelly's Grammys look, she's going to look fire. I'm very proud of it, I can't wait for you to see."

© NBC Kelly has been rocking a number of stylish looks on her show since moving to NYC in August

Kelly has been seeming happier than ever since moving to New York City in August, where her chat show has relocated to from LA. What's more, she's put down the increased walking in the vast city as the reason behind her weight loss transformation.

She opened up about her health journey in a recent interview with People, crediting her weight loss, in part, to exploring the city with her children, River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven.

The steps she walks in the walkable city gives her "quite the workout," but Kelly says she hasn't lost weight for appearance sake, but for her health. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t."

© Getty Images Kelly is enjoying experimenting with her style

This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star. "90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

On her children settling into city life, Kelly spoke with Audacy backstage at its 10th annual We Can Survive at the beginning of October. "My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of Remy embracing his new school.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River

With the relocation, family remains at the forefront of her decisions. Situated close to the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza, her show's new location, Kelly, 41, emphasized to USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!"

She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.