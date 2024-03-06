Kelly Clarkson steps out in tiny leather dress in NYC as her head-turning transformation continues

Kelly Clarkson has earned yet more praise for her style after stepping out in the chicest leather dress this week.

The Kelly Clarkson Show star dressed to impress for Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, looking on-trend in a tiny tan mini dress with capped sleeves.

The New York-based star wore the design while hosting her star-studded show, which included guest appearances from Millie Bobby Brown, Karamo and AJR.

The singer's look was once again put together by her NYC stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

Kelly's style transformation has aligned with her move to the Big Apple, and reflects on the diverse street style in the city.

Kelly Clarkson rocked a gorgeous tan leather mini dress

The mother-of-two has been having a lot of fun experimenting with new looks and putting together pieces that she might not have thought to do so before now.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly has a fabulous sense of style

Micaela has dressed Kelly for many of her red carpet appearances too, including the Grammys. The award-winning chat show host has been working hard and focusing on her health since moving to New York City, which she has called home since August 2023.

The star has put her visible weight loss down to a lot of walking around the city, and is not only feeling good, but confident and happy too.

She opened up about her weight loss journey in a recent interview with People, crediting her weight loss, in part, to exploring the city with her children, River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven.

Kelly Clarkson has undergone a style transformation since moving to NYC

The steps she walks in the walkable city gives her "quite the workout," but Kelly says she hasn't lost weight for appearance sake, but for her health.

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star.

© Gilbert Flores Kelly at the Grammys

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

Kelly - who shot to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 - first started her daytime talk show in 2019. It has gone from strength to strength, and is the highest rated talk show to debut in the past seven years.

Kelly not only hosts the show, but is an executive producer on it as well.

