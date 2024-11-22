Victoria Beckham sings to her rarely-seen sister as they twin in black outfits

Victoria Beckham celebrated her sister Louise's birthday on Thursday evening at a family gathering. In a video that appeared on the wife of David Beckham's Instagram account, Victoria could be seen singing Stevie Wonder's 'Happy Birthday' energetically to her sibling, as they sat in front of a huge celebratory cake.

The siblings looked super similar, rocking chic black outfits at the bash. Victoria tagged her sister's Instagram handle and wrote: "We all love you so much!"

Earlier that day in celebration of her sis's big day, VB also shared a series of throwback snaps of the pair that had never been seen before.

Victoria shared a throwback snap of herself and her sister as children

The former Spice Girl looked super sweet as a little girl, sporting long brown hair with a fringe alongside her then redhead sister. In true throwback style, the duo were wearing multi-coloured summer dresses in one snap, and in matching nightgowns in a second photograph.

VB and her sister have a very close bond

Alongside the sweet images, were the words: "Happy Birthday @louiseadams. I love you! Happy Birthday (We were so cute…what happened?)."

Sister Sister

The last time we saw the pair side-by-side was at Victoria's glittering 50th birthday party back in April, at private members' club Oswald's in Mayfair. The fashion mogul wore a custom sheer mint green with floral hip accents. She paired her figure-hugging ensemble with a pair of black high-waisted underwear, giving a gentle nod into fashion's on-trend, 'no pants' craze.

Louise at Victoria's 50th birthday party in April

Louise, who is also a mother-of-four, like her sister, wore a stunning maxi sequin dress in silver.

Louise's children are Libby, Tallulah-May, Finley and Quincy and they are incredibly close to their cousins, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The families regularly go on holiday together and always support VB at special events, such as her catwalk shows.

Victoria and Louise grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian, and their parents Anthony and Jacqueline Adams. Although their parents came from humble beginnings, they found success in creating their own electronics supply company.

Victoria previously told Vogue her dad instilled lots of drive into his children. "My dad worked really hard to have the money for us to have a nice house," Victoria told the publication in 2017. "My family brought me up telling me I could achieve absolutely anything. Whenever I said I can't do it, my dad, he just wouldn't hear it."