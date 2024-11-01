Victoria Beckham just dressed up for Halloween - the first time since she was 23

Victoria Beckham celebrated Halloween in her own stylish way and we think it's hilarious! The former Spice Girl appeared on Instagram wearing a slick pair of jeans from her own collection, a VB branded belt, a simple, grey T-shirt and heels, and she added a green alien mask. Brilliant!

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham wearing their comical Halloween outfits

She jokingly said she had made "10/10 effort" as she posed with her husband David, who also donned a rubbery mask. Their daughter, 13-year-old Harper, posed in between her parents and it made for a hilarious snap.

David said on Instagram: "Good effort mum! First time in 27 years my wife dresses up and it's as good as we are gonna get. You look amazing @victoriabeckham. @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven are u not proud of mum."

Harper loves Halloween

Harper got into the spirit of the season, rocking a fabulous orange prisoner inmate outfit, complete with handcuffs.

© Instagram Harper Beckham and her dad David wearing Halloween outfits

She made her look super stylish by blowdrying her Rapunzel long hair polka straight, and she added a cut on her face, using makeup. The teenager posed alongside her footballing legend dad and looked to be having a great time at the Halloween bash.

It appears that Harper is not like her mother, in that she always dresses up for the spooky holiday. Last year, the youngest Beckham offspring transformed into a chipmunk alongside her dad.

David and Harper during Halloween in 2023

The father-daughter duo looked so sweet posing together, Harper looked sweet as a 'Chippette' from the film The Chipettes and donned grey ears, pink glittery eyeshadow, a brown nose, and glossy pink lipstick.

WATCH: Harper Beckham choses angelic costume for Halloween 2022

The year before that, when she was 11, Harper went for a more demure look, and dressed up as an angel. Proud Victoria shared a brief video showing her only daughter looking back at the camera, wearing a gorgeous white dress, which she perfectly paired with white fluffy angel wings and a matching halo. So cute!