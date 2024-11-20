Victoria Beckham's £999 party frock is honestly identical to this £79 M&S dress

Victoria Beckham has really upped her dress game for the upcoming party season and one dress that is generating lots of attention online is her 'Draped Tuck Detail Midi Dress' which comes in at a cool £999.

'Draped Tuck Detail Midi Dress' by Victoria Beckham

The stunning style appears fully stocked online currently, and the description on the fashion designer's website states: "Straight from the Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2025 runway show, the Draped Tuck Detail Midi Dress in Algae Green injects new energy into one of the house’s signature silhouettes. Elevated with exposed seam detailing and contrast stitching, this deconstructed attitude brings a bold, playful edge to the season’s exclusive look."

Sharing a beautiful snap of the style on Instagram, fans took to the comments section to shower it with praise. One follower quipped: "Simply love your dresses VB." Another added: "How Beautiful!" And a third wrote: "This dress reminds me of a movie."

Well, if £999 is out of your price range, we think you will be pretty impressed with this designer lookalike from none other than Marks & Spencer. It's actually from their incredible collection with Sienna Miller and it looks so similar. Costing a purse-friendlier £79/$185 it's selling out fast online and also comes in a ravishing red. It has the same ruching, midi length and fluid shape.

The website says of the style: "The most iconic dress of the collection, reminiscent of 1930s Hollywood glamour. Sienna has updated the humble slip dress with her own signature touches – the revealing back detail, the thigh-high slit and the draped waist make this maxi a real showstopper."

The M&S X Sienna Miller dress looks so similar to the VB style

It's also gained incredible reviews from shoppers. One customer wrote: "It is perfect! Feels so expensive, looks amazing and got so many compliments! X"

© Marks & Spencer Sienna's M&S range is a huge hit with shoppers

Another added: "Lovely dress, the material Is light and hangs well. Sizing is accurate soon for your usual size. Looks like the adverts, which is always good. Can be dressed up or down."

© The Hapa Blonde Victoria wore a similar dress from her collection last month in New York City

This frock is such a great festive item; simply add sparkly high heels and you've got yourself a great party frock. You could even dress it down for the office but teaming it with black boots, a tailored blazer and some gold earrings. Divine!