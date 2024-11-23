Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Connie Nielsen, 59, rocks retro power suit ahead of big screen comeback
Connie stars in the latest Gladiator blockbuster

Hollie Brotherton
Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
2 minutes ago
If you’re a fan of the original Gladiator movie, you’ll recognise Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, the former love interest of Russell Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius.

Now 24 years on, Connie has reprised her role for the new sequel, also starring Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, and she's looking incredible showcasing her epic wardrobe during the press tour.

On Thursday, she arrived at the CBS Mornings studios in an ultra-cool purple trouser suit, styled with a silk neck-tie shirt, statement gold earrings, and 70s-style oversized sunglasses.

Connie Nielsen paired retro sunglasses with her trouser suit© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin
The 59-year-old actress wore her blonde hair in loose, textured waves and her makeup was minimal and natural.

It seems Connie has a penchant for suits, as just days earlier she attended Paramount's Gladiator II New York screening at The Whitby Hotel, wearing a structured anthracite grey two-piece by Italian label, Del Core.

Connie Nielsen attended Paramount's "Gladiator II" New York screening at The Whitby Hotel © Jason Mendez
Featuring an elongated sash and a wide-leg silhouette, the oversized suit without a doubt upstaged her male co-stars' suave outfits. She completed the power look with her hair worn up and a subtle smokey eye.

At Gladiator II’s glitzy London premiere, Connie went for a whole different vibe in a mesmerising pleated blue dress.

The full-length piece had cut-out shoulder detail and a thigh-high slit in the skirt. She accessorised with matching blue open-toe heels and wore her hair in mermaid waves.

Connie Nielsen wears custom Del Core at the Gladiator II premiere © Kate Green
The event at Leicester Square had a very special guest, with King Charles taking to the red carpet.

Looking dapper in a black bow tie, white shirt, and black jacket, he stood with the likes of Paul, Pedro, and Denzel Washington.

Firmly shaking the monarch's hand, Denzel joked: "I didn’t know if I was supposed to grab you!"

Earlier that day, Charles and Camilla hosted a reception to mark the centenary of the Film and TV charity. Charles has been the patron since 2022, following the death of his mother, the late Queen. 

It was later announced Camilla would not attend the premiere due to illness.

