Susan Lucci, 77, reunites with college friends in very slinky dress

Age is just a number! All My Children star Susan Lucci rocked a hot pink mini dress for a reunion with college friends, and fans loved the look.

In the snap, shared on social media, the three women were standing in a lush green garden with glasses of champagne in their hands as they clinked their glasses with each other, with all three beaming at the reunion.

Susan, known for her love of a mini dress, wore the gorgeous fit that featured a scoop neck and short sleeves, with a unique print that featured birds and palm trees as well as grand architecture.

Her friends appeared to be college friends, as several of the comments were from friends who were unable to make it.

"OMG! I miss you guys!" commented one friend, to which Susan replied: "Miss you too!!! Next time you come East!"

© Astrid Stawiarz Susan Lucci attends The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2024

Susan studied at Marymount College in Boston, graduating in 1968 with a degree in acting. She was raised as a baby in Yonkers, New York and moved between Long Island towns with her family before they settled in Garden City, New York.

After graduating she took on supporting roles in daytime dramas Love Is a Many Splendored Thing and The Doctors, before her big break as Erica Kane on the ABC soap opera All My Children in 1970.

© ABC Photo Archives Susan Lucci (left) as Erica Kane in All My Children in 1971

She played the role for 41 years, and famously was nominated for 19 Daytime Emmy Awards before she finally won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

In 2023 she accepted the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award, with an emotional speech that saw her holding back tears as she thanked the Academy, her family and fans for the honor, as well as her late husband Hubert Huber who died in November 2022.

They were married for 53 years.

© Kevin Winter Susan accepts a "Lifetime Achievement Award" onstage during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

"The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me," Susan concluded her speech. "It means so much to me to have you here with me, honey. I feel your dad's presence here with us, and I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he had everything to do with me standing here tonight and receiving this incredible award."

Criminal Minds and SWAT star Shemar Moore presented the icon with her Emmy in 1999 after 18 previous nominations, and at the time exclaimed: "The streak is over!"

© Kevin Winter Susan accepted the award from Shemar Moore

He then handed her the Lifetime Achievement award, and in his opening remarks quipped he didn't think Susan would actually win.

"I flipped over the card, and I didn't think she was going to win, and I flipped over the card and I almost cussed," he told the audience of the moment he opened the envelope.

"I said, 'Shh,' and then I said, 'The streak is over!'"