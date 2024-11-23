Victoria Beckham looks like a modern bride in stunning backless dress

Victoria Beckham is synonymous with iconic bridal looks thanks to the corseted Vera Wang wedding gown she wore for her nuptials 25 years ago, and she had an undeniable modern bride aesthetic in the chic white dress she stepped out in on Thursday night.

The 50-year-old fashion designer looked absolutely stunning in the backless piece to host a star-studded dinner at Coqodaq in Manhattan, New York. She was celebrating the launch of her third womenswear collection with Mytheresa.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria's elegant white dress is from her new Mytheresa collection

Taking to Instagram to share photos of the night, Victoria wrote: "So happy to be back in New York to celebrate the launch of my third capsule with @mytheresa.com! Thank you to everyone who made it such a special night xx".

The mum-of-four accessorised her outfit with patent pointed-toe heels and a matching clutch bag in burgundy. She completed the look with delicate silver diamond jewellery and her hair styled in loose waves. Her makeup was natural and glowing with a nude lip.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria posed with David, 49, and Romeo, 22

Victoria also shared pictures with her loved ones, including an adorable photo with husband David Beckham and their son Romeo. "Thank you to my wonderful family and friends for being there to support me last night," she wrote. "It always means the world to me! Loved seeing my #VBMuses dressed in #VictoriaBeckhamxMytheresa and the latest pieces from #VBPSS25. Kisses xx".

Other guests included the likes of Helena Christensen, Nina Dobrev and Justin Theroux, and they were said to have feasted on caviar-topped 24K Golden Durenkai chicken nuggets and champagne.

Victoria has been working with Mytheresa for almost a decade, and her eponymous brand is one of the luxury fashion retailer’s most successful. The latest collaboration is a partywear collection inspired by ’80s opulence, and if this first sneak peak is anything to go by, it’s an array of dresses with gorgeous draped cuts and backless detail.

It's been a busy few months for Victoria, who just a few weeks ago was back in the Big Apple to launch her new fragrance My Reverie. She was joined by David and their daughter Harper. As well as supporting her new business venture, the trio made sure to find some time to enjoy some New York cuisine, including a slice of pizza at John's Pizza on Bleecker Street.