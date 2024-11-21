Angelina Jolie reveals why 'extremely private' kids 'suffered' through her training for upcoming movie

Angelina Jolie's kids have seen the ins and outs, the good and the bad, of being in the spotlight, and they are not exactly interested in it.

Though they have all together and separately made several high-profile appearances alongside their mom through the years, most recently 16-year-old Knox, who rarely steps into the spotlight, the Maleficent actress maintains that none of them have any desire to be in front of the camera like their famous parents.

The Oscar winner and humanitarian first became a mom in 2002 when she adopted son Maddox, now 22, in 2002, from an orphanage in Cambodia, and later also adopted Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, plus she welcomed her youngest kids Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, from whom she split in 2017.

Angelina, who is promoting the upcoming Maria Callas biopic directed by Pablo Larraín, Maria, stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday, November 21, and opened up about her time training to sing opera, and her kids' penchant for privacy.

She first joked that all of her children had to "suffer" through her early opera singing days and that it was "terrible," confessing: "All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got good. It was a nightmare."

And though her kids' aren't interested in pursuing any acting, Maddox and Pax have worked on her movies as assistants, and she further shared that it was "amazing" to have them on set during the filming of Maria as well.

"It was amazing. But none of my children want to be in front of the camera. They are extremely private. They weren't born with that. So, I hope they get that," she shared.

This isn't the first time Angelina shares her kids' preference for leading more private lives.

Earlier this month, speaking with E! News at the AFI premiere of Maria in Los Angeles about whether any of the six would be following in their parents' footsteps, she revealed: "No, I think they're especially shy, very private people," and emphasized: "They want to be private."

Of the former couple's kids, though they are all largely private, Shiloh and Knox are maybe the most to keep away from the public eye.

Maddox and Pax have both expressed an interest in working in the film industry, and have worked on some of their mother's projects, while their sister Zahara is currently busy as a student at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last but not least, recently, Vivienne spent some months working with her mom on the Tony-winning musical adaptation of The Outsiders, for which she made a slew of red carpet appearances in support.