Angelina Jolie's ultra-private twins Knox and Vivienne look so much like their mom in rare outing

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's twins, Knox and Vivienne, were the picture of their mother as they stepped out for a casual outing in Los Angeles recently.

The 16-year-olds exuded a laid-back vibe as they grabbed groceries together, just days after Knox made a rare red carpet appearance alongside his mother at the 2024 Governors Awards.

Knox, with his shaved head and relaxed style, bore an uncanny resemblance to his grandad Jon Voight dressed in a green top and gray shorts.

Vivienne, on the other hand, channeled a more casual yet chic aesthetic in a powder blue sweater and jeans. The sighting of the twins, who are the youngest of Angelina and Brad's six children, offered a rare glimpse into the lives of the famously private Jolie-Pitt family.

Their older siblings—Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18—were notably absent from the outing.

© Gilbert Flores Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt at the 15th Governors Awards

The siblings, a mix of biological and adopted children, have always kept a low profile, a trait their mother has repeatedly praised and attributed to their individual personalities.

Angelina, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Maria—a biopic of legendary opera singer Maria Callas directed by Pablo Larraín—recently opened up about her children's preference for staying out of the limelight.

© Getty Images Vivienne and Angelina are like twins!

During an appearance on Good Morning America on November 21, Angelina spoke candidly about her time preparing for the role, which required her to train extensively in opera singing.

She jokingly revealed that her children had to endure her early attempts at singing, saying, "All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got good. It was a nightmare." Her lighthearted admission painted a vivid picture of family life in the Jolie-Pitt household during her intense preparation for the role.

© Samir Hussein L to R: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

While none of her children have shown an interest in pursuing acting, Angelina did share that Maddox and Pax have worked behind the scenes on some of her films.

Reflecting on their involvement during the filming of Maria, she said, "It was amazing. But none of my children want to be in front of the camera. They are extremely private. They weren’t born with that. So, I hope they get to keep that."

This isn't the first time Angelina has spoken about her children's inclination toward privacy. Earlier this month, at the AFI Fest premiere of Maria in Los Angeles, she reiterated their preference for staying out of the spotlight when asked if any of them might follow in their parents' footsteps in Hollywood. "No, I think they’re especially shy, very private people," she shared, adding, "They want to be private."

Of the six siblings, Shiloh and Knox are perhaps the most reserved, often staying away from public events.

© Getty Images Angelina's kids Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox back in 2019

Maddox and Pax, however, have expressed an interest in the film industry, lending their talents behind the scenes on some of their mother's projects. Zahara, meanwhile, has embraced her academic pursuits and is currently thriving as a student at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vivienne, on the other hand, has stepped out of her shell in recent months, working closely with Angelina on the Tony-winning musical adaptation of The Outsiders. Her involvement in the project saw her make several red carpet appearances alongside her mother, showcasing a growing interest in the creative arts.