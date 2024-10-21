Kelly Ripa wows in lace gown for glammed up night out with special connection to son Joaquin

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got all glammed up for a special date night on Sunday, October 20, attending the opening night of the newest production of Sunset BLVD on Broadway.

The production, starring Nicole Scherzinger, has already opened to rave reviews after a very successful run on the West End, and Kelly, 54, and Mark, 53, joined a host of stars for the show's long-awaited NYC premiere.

For the occasion, Kelly kept it absolutely chic and stunning in a bottle green satin gown with a black lace sheer bodice and a plunging neckline, adding a black blazer on top, paired with gold accent jewelry and bouncy waves. Mark was her sleek and stoic opposite in a black suit and tie.

The following morning, taking to the ABC studio for LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the couple couldn't stop gushing over the production, describing it at points as "breath sucking" and "astonishing," with Mark confidently stating: "Broadway is back!"

"When I say, now listen to me," Kelly told the studio audience. "Run don't walk to get your tickets. I mean it, it is the most incredible experience you can have in the theater."

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark stepped out for the opening night of "Sunset BLVD" on Broadway

She then joked that they should really be convinced by Mark, who "stayed awake" for the entire show, having notoriously become the butt of his wife's jokes for his very early bedtime.

"I didn't blink, I didn't wanna miss a moment," he remarked. "And I am so excited for Broadway," further deeming the show "cinematic," with the Hope & Faith calling Nicole "so brilliant and heartbreaking and funny and amazing, and all of the things."

© Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger stars in the latest production of the acclaimed project

They added that the former Pussycat Dolls lead will be a guest on LIVE on November 4, although quipped that she shouldn't be there and should be "resting at all times," with Kelly positing the idea to "wrap her in bubble wrap because she is a national treasure."

As it turns out, though, they were also able to find in the show a link to the youngest of their three kids, 21-year-old Joaquin Consuelos, who is a student currently at the University of Michigan.

© Instagram One of their son Joaquin's classmates also appeared in the show

Joaquin is a member of the school's wrestling team, but also happens to be dabbling in musical theater, and one of his former classmates is actually a member of the cast of the new Sunset BLVD. Diego Andres Rodriguez, an alum of Michigan's musical theater program, plays Artie and is a member of the show's Ensemble, making his Broadway debut.

"He was fantastic," Mark remarked on the show. "We were so happy to see a kid that's actually working," they both added with a level of glee and surprise familiar to those in the theater world. Kelly even jokingly emphasized: "Wait, wait, wait, they get jobs after this program?!"

© Getty Images Diego Andres Rodriguez is a University of Michigan alum and a former classmate of Joaquin's

Mark continued: "Well, Michigan does have an amazing musical theater program. Joaquin, now a senior, is enrolled in the University's School of Music, Theatre & Dance, majoring in theater performance. His two older siblings, Michael and Lola, are also creatives, although both are alums of New York University.