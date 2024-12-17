Nicole Kidman turns heads in pinstripe power suit and bouncy waves

Nicole Kidman turned heads on Tuesday night as she made a dazzling entrance into the studios of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner showcased her signature elegance and modern edge in a pinstripe power suit that oozed sophistication while staying true to her impeccable style.

Stepping out to promote her intense new movie Babygirl, Nicole looked radiant in the sharp, tailored ensemble.

The pinstripe suit featured a double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders, perfectly paired with wide-leg trousers that flowed effortlessly as she walked. Underneath, a delicate black ruffled blouse added a feminine touch to the powerful look.

She completed the outfit with classic pointed-toe heels and a sleek black handbag, effortlessly balancing business chic with red carpet allure.

© GC Images Nicole Kidman stuns in power suit

The Big Little Lies star wore her iconic strawberry-blonde tresses in loose, soft waves that cascaded down her shoulders, giving the look a relaxed glamour.

Her makeup was equally polished—rosy cheeks, a soft pink lip, and just the right amount of liner to make her radiant blue eyes pop. As Nicole waved to onlookers, it was clear she was in her element, brimming with warmth and confidence despite the cold New York evening.

© GC Images Nicole's bouncy waves stood out

Nicole is currently promoting Babygirl, an emotionally charged thriller that has already sparked conversations about its intense subject matter and her powerful performance.

Speaking previously in interviews, the Hollywood icon revealed the physical and emotional toll the role had on her, comparing it to the demanding work she did for Big Little Lies.

In a candid chat with Zendaya for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Nicole opened up about how the process of portraying such raw, unsettling emotions often leaves her body feeling the effects.

"It’s really taxing going through all of those emotions," she admitted. "So you’re putting yourself through the trauma. On Babygirl, there were parts that are now not in the film that gave me— it was exhausting, but it was also just emotionally disturbing."

© GC Images Nicole looked stunning

Nicole elaborated on how her physical body doesn’t always know it’s "acting," sharing, "My brain would say, ‘Hold on. You’re hurt.’ So I’ve done things where they clean my chakras and pray and get out the sage. Honestly, I’ll take whatever so I can step into the next place free, and not scarred or damaged or wounded."

The award-winning actress also recalled the similar emotional intensity she experienced while filming Big Little Lies, which left her with real bruises. "That was disturbing to my body and my psyche because I couldn’t tell what was real and what wasn’t,” she said. “I would have real bruises all over my back and body."

Reflecting on her need for healing after these roles, she added: "Even just a massage, where suddenly you get a beautiful touch. That’s healing, and we have to heal. I’m still learning not to sacrifice my body for the sake of the art, because part of me wants to. Having to value who I am, it's a journey."