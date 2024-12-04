Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence is glowing in stunning red carpet appearance

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence was the epitome of elegance and radiance as she stepped onto the red carpet on Wednesday at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala Presented by Lifetime.

Held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, the glamorous event saw the actress, 34, showcasing her growing baby bump in a stunning black gown that oozed timeless sophistication.

Jennifer, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, glowed in the chic number, which featured a demure v-neckline, short sleeves, and a maxi hemline that perfectly framed her blossoming bump.

The addition of a delicate thin belt cinched at the waist further accentuated her silhouette, while statement black earrings completed the effortlessly elegant ensemble. She kept her makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine, and styled her hair into a graceful updo with her fringe framing her face.

The Hunger Games star looked every bit the Hollywood icon as she posed confidently on the red carpet, exuding an ethereal charm. Her choice of attire struck the perfect balance between simplicity and refinement, making her a standout at the event. Jennifer, who confirmed her pregnancy on October 20 in Vogue magazine, is already mom to two-year-old son Cy, whom she shares with Cooke.

© Amy Sussman Jennifer Lawrence attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women In Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel

Jennifer and Cooke’s love story is as enchanting as it is low-key. The couple, who tied the knot on October 19, 2019, at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island, have built a life rooted in love and family.

Their star-studded wedding included guests such as Adele, Cameron Diaz, and Emma Stone, cementing their union as one of Hollywood’s most memorable celebrations. Jennifer, who met Cooke through her close friend Laura Simpson in 2018, has always spoken fondly of their relationship, describing her husband as her perfect match.

© Olivia Wong Selena Gomez attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala

Selena Gomez also turned heads at the gala, arriving in a showstopping gown by Self-Portrait from their Spring 2025 collection. The dress, with its vintage-inspired silhouette, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with delicate white ruffle details, gold buttons cascading down the center, and elegant ruffled sleeves. The Emilia Perez actress, 32, complemented the maxi gown with Manolo Blahnik heels and dazzling Chopard jewels, enhancing the timeless glamour of her look.

Selena’s short brunette locks were styled in soft waves and parted down the center, adding an effortlessly chic touch to her overall appearance. The gown highlighted her stunning figure, and her glowing confidence was impossible to miss. She effortlessly commanded attention, proving once again why she’s a red carpet favorite.

© Olivia Wong Nicole Kidman attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala

Nicole Kidman, another style icon, brought her signature sophistication to the event in a striking two-tone gown. The look included a sleek black dress layered with a bold blue accent along her chest and neck, creating a unique, layered illusion. The 57-year-old actress paired her ensemble with black tights, pointed heels, and delicate earrings, tying her outfit together with understated elegance.

Nicole’s strawberry blonde locks were styled in soft waves, cascading down her shoulders as she posed on the red carpet. Her flawless complexion and radiant smile were the perfect finishing touches, making her one of the standout stars of the evening.