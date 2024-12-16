Nicole Kidman's honest confession after having her first child with Keith Urban: 'I'm done'

Nicole Kidman has always been a powerhouse on the big screen, but the Hollywood icon has revealed she once considered leaving it all behind to focus on family life.

The actress, 57, candidly admitted that after welcoming her first child with country music star Keith Urban in 2008, she was ready to walk away from acting for good.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning, Nicole opened up about the pivotal moment when her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, convinced her to rethink that life-changing decision.

"I was pretty much done," Nicole confessed, reflecting on her mindset after giving birth to her daughter, Sunday Rose.

The Big Little Lies star, who shares daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with Keith, and adopted children Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, explained how her mother's words reshaped her perspective.

"We were living on a farm," Nicole shared, her voice filled with nostalgia. "And that’s when my mother said, 'I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger sort of in it.' And I’m like, 'No, no. I’m done now. I'm done.'"

The actress revealed that Janelle, who sadly passed away earlier this year, pushed her to reconsider. "She’s going, 'Just listen to me. Keep moving forward. Not saying that you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.'"

It was advice that came from deep personal experience. "That came from a woman who was from a generation that didn’t have the opportunities that I had, that she had helped create for her daughters," Nicole said. "So that’s probably something that she wished she’d had when she was little."

Janelle’s words proved to be a turning point, and Nicole has since delivered some of the most celebrated performances of her illustrious career. At the time, the actress had already won an Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours and received a nomination for Moulin Rouge!, two achievements that cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

However, her mother’s encouragement led Nicole to take on roles that would bring her even more accolades.

She earned three additional Oscar nominations for Rabbit Hole (2010), Lion (2017), and Being the Ricardos (2021). Her powerful portrayal in HBO’s Big Little Lies further solidified her as a force to be reckoned with, both on television and in film.

Reflecting on her mother’s wisdom and unwavering support, Nicole paid tribute to Janelle's strength and insight. "I think she knew what it would mean for me to keep going"” she said.

Nicole also spoke movingly about her grief following the loss of her mother earlier this year. The heartache was particularly poignant when she was unable to attend the Venice Film Festival to accept her Best Actress award for Babygirl, an erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn.

"You don’t have to have a time limit on it [grief]," Nicole said softly. "You don’t have to be all better by this time."

Her candid reflection revealed how she’s navigating life without her beloved mother while balancing her career and family. Grief, she explained, is not something that can be rushed. "It’s about allowing yourself to feel it fully."

As for her career, Nicole is far from slowing down. Alongside Babygirl, a provocative film where she stars as a CEO entangled in an affair with a young intern, played by Harris Dickinson, she is currently captivating audiences in Netflix’s hit limited series The Perfect Couple.

Nicole’s ability to balance her demanding career with motherhood has long been admired, and her love for Keith and their daughters remains at the heart of everything she does. Keith, 56, has often spoken about how proud he is of Nicole’s accomplishments and her ability to wear so many hats with grace.

The couple, who wed in a romantic ceremony in Sydney in 2006, are known for their unwavering bond and love of family life.

Nicole and Keith often split their time between their homes in Nashville, Los Angeles, and Australia, prioritizing time together with Sunday and Faith despite their demanding schedules.