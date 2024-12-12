Nicole Kidman's age-defying makeover at 57

Nicole Kidman has been a beauty icon for many decades, changing and evolving her looks over the years, switching from her iconic flame-red hair to the icy blonde shade she rocks now.

The most recent element of her looks she's transformed is her eyebrows, switching from a meticulously groomed brow look to a full, fluffy look, debuting her makeover at the premiere of her new project, Babygirl.

Nicole took to the red carpet in a strapless pink floral dress, with her hair swept into an undone bun, leaving her brows to do the talking.

© Gilbert Flores Nicole stunned at the LA premiere of her new film, Babygirl

Nicole Kidman's brow transformation

The Perfect Couple actress' makeover has made her look fresh and youthful, and we wondered how simply tending to your brows can make such a difference.

HELLO! spoke to brow expert Monica Ella Botros, of Strip Hair Removal to find out what makes Nicole's brows so beautiful.

"Nicole's brows are so flattering because they’re perfectly balanced—full, yet softly defined," Monica says. "The lifted arch creates an open, youthful look, while the natural texture and fluffiness add softness and warmth. They frame her face beautifully without looking overdone, enhancing her overall symmetry and drawing attention to her eyes."

© Getty Nicole Kidman's brows before and after

The 57-year-old's switch from meticulously groomed brows to fluffy face framers is a fabulous choice, as Monica explains:

Youth-enhancing brows

"As we age, our brows naturally thin, and fuller, fluffier brows can restore volume, giving a more youthful, refreshed appearance," explains Monica.

© Monica Schipper Nicole looks fresh

"They soften facial features and create a lifting effect around the eyes, which can subtly counteract signs of aging.

"Fluffier brows also add texture and dimension, making them appear naturally healthy and vibrant rather than overly sculpted or flat."

Copying Nicole's look

For beautiful brows like Nicole, Monia suggests booking in for brow lamination. "This treatment smooths and lifts the brow hairs into place, creating that fluffy, groomed effect while maintaining a natural texture."

She also notes that Nicole's look can be achieved with brow tints and precision shaping via waxing or threading.

© TheStewartofNY Nicole Kidman has overhauled her brow look

If your brows aren't as bushy as Nicole's, Monica notes that Strop offers growth consultations. "We can guide you on how to stimulate hair growth using brow serums or recommend brow-enhancing treatments to encourage fullness."