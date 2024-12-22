Elizabeth Hurley is a total siren with wet hair and leather mini dress look

Elizabeth Hurley is feeling festive! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the model sent her followers "Xmas kisses," as she posed up a storm. Sharing footage from her shoot with L'BEAUTÉ, Elizabeth, 59, was a total siren in leather.

Rocking the 'wet hair' trend, the A-lister brought major drama in a red button-up mini-dress, complete with a plunging neckline. Completing her killer look with sheer tights and olive-green stilettos, Elizabeth's smokey eyes followed the camera.

Sending her fans into meltdown, several flocked to the comments. "Beautiful as always," replied one. "The most beautiful woman in the world!!!" added another. "Always a gorgeous goddess," raved a third.

Elizabeth has been busier than ever in recent weeks, with plenty of festive soirées on the calendar. Among them, the mum-of-one recently headed to Annabel's in Mayfair, where she dressed to impress for lunch.

Sporting a velvet three-piece suit by Temperley London, the actress teamed her tailored ensemble with sparkling diamond earrings.

Providing more fashion inspo, Elizabeth rocked another holiday hit on December 4 as she attended a fundraising carol concert at St Paul's in Knightsbridge. Layering a Santa-red coat over a black dress, the 59-year-old enjoyed a "magical service" before meeting Wolf Hall star, Dame Harriet Walter at the event.

© Instagram Elizabeth stepped out in a Santa-red coat for a carol service in London

When it comes to style, Elizabeth believes that "women should do whatever the hell they want to do" and "damn anybody criticizing them."

Speaking to SheKnows in 2022, the Austin Powers star was asked about her personal approach to dressing. "I know I'm not wearing things today that I wore when I was 25. And I could if I wanted to. And if I wanted to, I would," she explained.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's 8 Most Iconic Fashion Looks

"But I don't want to, because I know someone aged 25, that's their clothes. And I know that's not my clothes. I feel absolutely fine with that."

Noting that no one should feel "judged", regardless of their age, Elizabeth declared: "It's completely absurd if people think they can't put a bikini on and enjoy being on the beach because people might think their body looks too old. I mean, that's just obscene. It's a terrible point of view."

© Getty Elizabeth believes women should wear whatever they want and ignore anyone who judges

When it comes to her everyday outfits, Elizabeth is all about practicality. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2024, she revealed her go-to fashion item. "Jeans, I wear them every day," she said.

"I wish I were the sort of girl who wore pretty skirts and dresses, but I have dogs and live in the country so I'm always covered in mud."