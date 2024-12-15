Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley showcases svelte physique in daring cut-out dress
Elizabeth Hurley in a sequin dress© Getty

The model jetted to a tropical location

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Elizabeth Hurley has been soaking up the sun. After jetting to a mystery location, the model teamed up with photographer and director, Ellen von Unwerth, for a shoot. Surrounded by tropical plants and palm trees, Elizabeth could be seen posing in a coral pink dress by Roberto Cavalli. 

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's 8 Most Iconic Fashion Looks

Giving fans a glimpse of the set-up, the 59-year-old worked the camera, using a colourful cocktail as a prop. Accessorising with a gold statement necklace and tinted sunglasses, Elizabeth wore her brunette locks down in a bouncy blowdry and rocked a high-shine pink lip. 

View post on Instagram
 

One of her most daring looks to date, the mum-of-one was styled by Mike Adler. It's unclear when the photoshoot actually took place, given that Elizabeth is spending December in London, but she's got us thinking of warm summer days! 

Among the comments, fans hailed Elizabeth as "breathtakingly beautiful," with some calling her a "goddess." 

Revered as a style icon, the Gossip Girl star is often quizzed about her wardrobe, and with Christmas just around the corner, she's been gifting fans with festive fashion inspo! 

Elizabeth looked sensational in the festive number© Instagram
Earlier this month, Elizabeth looked sensational in a festive red coat

Earlier this month, the actress headed to a fundraising carol concert at St Paul's in Knightsbridge, where she donned a bright red boucle coat and a black dress. Sharing a slew of photos from the event, Elizabeth enjoyed the "magical service" before meeting Wolf Hall star, Dame Harriet Walter. 

More recently, the Basingstoke-born star had another high-profile event on her social calendar and dressed to impress. Heading to lunch at a private club in Mayfair, Elizabeth stepped out in a velvet three-piece suit by one of her favourite designers. 

View post on Instagram
 

Posting a photo of her elegant ensemble, she captioned it: "Lunch at @annabelsmayfair in my new @temperleylondon velvet suit and lashings of @lamer lip volumiser." 

When it comes to fashion, Elizabeth has noted that she's a country girl at heart. Speaking to The Sunday Times in September, the model was asked to pick one thing that she could wear for the rest of her life. 

Elizabeth loves her countryside life with her son© Instagram
Elizabeth at her country home in Herefordshire

"Jeans. I wear them every day," she replied. "I wish I were the sort of girl who wore pretty skirts and dresses, but I have dogs and live in the country so I'm always covered in mud." 

A sentiment that she echoed to Karen Millen in 2022, Elizabeth admitted: "I don't look polished every day. When I'm home in the countryside I look pretty scruffy. However, I always brush my hair and moisturise my skin. In my opinion, as long as you're feeling healthy and looking vital, I think that goes a long way."

