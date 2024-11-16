Elizabeth Hurley, 59, could be in Baywatch as she stuns in striking swimsuit

Elizabeth Hurley looked so beautiful when she took to Instagram this week, with the model posing up a storm and showcasing her svelte figure in a white swimsuit.

The 59-year-old got heads turning as she posed in the bold one-piece and she resembled a mermaid as she showed off her never-ending legs in a seductive pose. The star stared straight into the camera with her crystalline blue eyes matching the clear waters behinds, meanwhile, Elizabeth's stunning brunette hair flowed down behind her.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley struts her stuff in plunging animal-print gown

The star decided to keep her caption incredibly simple, only saying: "Hello," alongside a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to compliment the star, with some even saying that she belonged in the cast of Baywatch. "The new Baywatch babes," they noted.

© Instagram Elizabeth was just like a mermaid

A second penned: "There's a beautiful woman again. She never ceases to amaze me. She truly gets better with age wow," and a third added: "Write a book on Goddess Handbook please so mere earthlings like myself may glimpse the secrets."

The model certainly knows how to grab attention, with her iconic Versace dress grabbing headlines when she first wore it. Earlier this month, she shared an ultra-glamorous video of herself donning an ultra-plunging white linen robe adorned with golden sunshines.

© Instagram Elizabeth is known for her swimsuit pictures

Elizabeth has her own fashion line and speaking to Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the star spoke about her brand's launch and her desire to create confidence-boosting garments. "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great," she explained.

The captivating video caused a stir with friends and fans of the actress. "Divine Lyz, she is a goddess!" one fan penned. A second added: "The most beautiful star on this planet."

© Getty Images The model is always so glamorous

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age."

The star concluded: "I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."