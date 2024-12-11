Elizabeth Hurley divides opinion with latest racy selfie in daringly plunging dress

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to turn heads with a dazzling photo, and it was no different on Sunday when the model posed for a candid snap, but this time her fabulous snap left fans divided.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Gossip Girl actress, 59, took a selfie lounging on a sofa wearing a ravishingly daring black gown with a dramatic plunging neckline.

© Instagram Elizabeth's latest photo left fans divided

Captioning the post, she penned: "Happy Sunday," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Whilst there is no doubt the star looked her usual stunning self, fans in the comments questioned whether the photo had been edited on Photoshop due to her flawless complexion, particularly on her décolletage.

"Looks photoshopped for some reason," one fan wrote, to which another replied: "It’s because her face and décolletage are completely different colours... maybe makeup?"

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley's 8 Most Iconic Fashion Looks

Another added: "I had to look up what décolletage means, but yes, that’s part of it, and also it just looks like the lighting is different on her chest."

Despite the speculation, fans couldn't get enough of the gorgeous snap. Another follower wrote: "It is always beautiful to see the absolute Beauty Queen woman Elizabeth Hurley."

A second added: "Princess Elizabeth. Such an extraordinary beauty."

When it came to her glam for the candid picture, Elizabeth wore her glossy brunette tresses perfectly blow-dried in natural waves.

As for her makeup, the famous actress opted for a wintry smoky eye, brushes of rosy blusher, and pink glossy lips. Around her neck, Elizabeth donned a gold necklace featuring a brown pendant.

The divisive photo came just days after Elizabeth donned a rather contrasting ensemble to attend a fundraising carol concert at St Paul’s, Knightsbridge.

© Instagram Elizabeth looked sensational in the festive number

For the festive occasion, Elizabeth rocked the waist-cinching 'Red Imperial Coat in Chunky Tweed' from fashion label Liberowe. Under the figure-flattering garment, Elizabeth donned a high-neck black polo neck with a ruffled neckline.

Once again, the star's hair and makeup looked completely flawless, opting for her winning combination of fluttery lashes, warm bronzer, and a glossy nude lip.

© Instagram The actress met her "crush" Dame Harriet Walter

Captioning a post from the evening, she penned: "I loved reading at a fundraising carol concert at St Paul’s, Knightsbridge. It was a magical service and I met one of my crushes – Dame Harriet Walter," alongside four red love heart emojis.

Accessorising her Christmassy ensemble, Elizabeth added diamond-encrusted stud earrings and a simple black bag that featured a chain strap.