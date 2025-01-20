Ivanka Trump wows in figure-hugging ensemble at father's inauguration

Donald Trump is officially being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America on January 20, succeeding Joe Biden.
At his inauguration, which fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, crowds gathered to watch the oath ceremony in Washington D.C.
Amongst the living former Presidents in attendance at the inauguration - Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush - was Trump's family, including his glamorous daughter, Ivanka.
The mother-of-three first made her appearance on inauguration day at St John's Church service where she wore a chic, dark green suit and matching hat. She was photographed walking into the church in the figure-fitting pencil skirt and wrap jacket. She accessorized with black leather gloves and a Lady Dior bag. The blonde beauty wore her hair in neat chignon and her makeup was as flawless as ever.
Speaking on Instagram ahead of the event, the 43-year-old mused about the last time she watched her father become president and showed some pictures of her children enjoying the White House.
She remarked: "As the Inauguration approaches, I find myself filled with gratitude as I reflect on special moments with my father and family from eight years ago, when we first stepped off Air Force One upon arriving in Washington, D.C.
"Witnessing my father become the 45th President of the United States, lighting Shabbat candles with Jared in the Lincoln Bedroom on Inauguration Day, helping Theodore crawl for the first time in the White House State Dining Room, watching Joseph play with his little brother aboard Air Force One, and seeing Arabella sneak through the secret door of the Resolute Desk are memories I will cherish forever."
The blonde added: "I look forward to watching my father take the oath of office again as the 47th President of the United States. I am proud of his unwavering strength and resilience and am excited to celebrate this historic milestone alongside him once more."
Former First Ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Dr. Jill Biden were also spotted, although not Michelle Obama, who confirmed through a representative that she would not join her husband, just days after she also missed Jimmy Carter's funeral. At the time, a rep stated that she had "scheduling conflicts" and was in Hawai'i at the time.
Carrie Underwood performed at the event and said of the assignment: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."