Cat Deeley's clever styling trick is my new obsession - I'm copying, stat

It's a subtle trick but look closely at Cat Deeley's outfit on Tuesday's This Morning and you'll notice the 48-year-old has perfectly executed a styling trick that elevates her look from jeans and a blouse to one noteworthy. Did you spot it?

Cat's cleverly matched her rose-tinted blouse to her lipstick, a really easy way to give your outfit a more pulled together aesthetic than simply jeans and a top.

I for one love the colour of Cat's high street blouse which can easily be translated to a lipstick. The blouse, an £87 piece from & Other Stories, is described as being dark red in hue, but I consider it more a dark, pinky rose, a beautiful colour for people like me who tend to err on the side of neutrals, like black and navy, but want to embrace a little more colour in their wardrobe.

Cat's blouse is a brilliant buy for the season too. It's got the 70s vibe we're going to see more of come spring, without being too in the trend; note the frills and ruffles, the high neck and the voluminous cuffs. Wear now with black like Cat, and come spring and summer, swap your darker separates for white jeans, denim shorts or light-wash denim.

Think how great it would look with tan accessories too. Think clogs, tan-leather bags and gold jewellery.

Cat's lippy trick is one you can easily emulate with your outfit, even if colour isn't so present. I love a red top with a bright red lip, or a maroon shirt and an equally as dark and moody lip colour.

If you're wearing neutrals, like beige or nude, go for a beige or nude lipstick; of course, a bright coloured lip would look amazing but I love the idea of keeping an outfit completely tonal.

Sadly my detective skills haven't quite got to the bottom of which lip shade she's wearing, but No7's Moisture Drench Lipstick in Tawny Rose is giving the same sort of tone as Cat's.

I did find, though, that Cat is a fan of the Delilah Lip Saviour Colour Enhancing Oil, a lip product that uses a custom staining pigment to personalise the colour to your own lip's pigmentation. This could be what Cat's wearing, or is perhaps something she relies on for other This Morning hosting duties.