Maisie Smith turns heads in bold crop top – and wait 'til you see her abs

Maisie Smith showcased her impressive washboard abs on Tuesday as she posed for a sultry mirror selfie.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the flame-haired EastEnders actress shared a stunning selfie of herself posing up a storm from inside her eclectic bedroom.

She looked flawless in a pair of low-rise grey jogging bottoms and an electric blue crop top which did well to highlight her sculpted physique. Maisie, 21, wore her hair down loose and opted to secure the front sections with a small clip.

The former Strictly star finished off her casual get-up with a pair of colourful Nike trainers and a comfy grey jumper which she wore loosely around her shoulders.

The TV star donned a sporty ensemble

Maisie exuded confidence with a glamorous beauty blend featuring defined brows, a bronzed base, dewy cheekbones and rich, smokey eyes.

In the background of her picture, the talented TV star shared a sneak peek of her dressing room complete with a funky zebra print rug, a giant leather footstool, sage green walls and floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.

Maisie's stunning update comes after she took her relationship with beau Max George to the next level. After a whirlwind romance, Maisie opted to move in with Max after a blissful time living at home.

The couple are totally smitten

Whilst the couple's relationship has been subject to scrutiny in light of their 13-year age gap, the duo seem happier than ever. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, Maisie defended their age gap, saying: "It doesn't even come into my head. People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have.

"We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."

Chiming in agreement, Max added: "It never enters my mind. Mais has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her. I was still kicking about [sleeping] on sofas at 21."

