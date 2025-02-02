Harper Beckham, 13, hits the dancefloor with older brother Romeo in black slip dress

She might be the youngest, but Harper Beckham has never missed out on the fun as her famous family jet set across the world, socialise in celebrity circles and celebrate their biggest milestones.

On Friday night, David Beckham was the man of the hour as he was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear at a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

His wife Victoria, and three of their four children; Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, put on a glamorous display as they rallied round to support him.

© Instagram Harper was joined by her big brothers Romeo (left) and Cruz (right), plus their respective girlfriends

In a new photograph shared on model Romeo's Instagram, the former Bretford B footballer was seen enjoying the star-studded evening with his little sister - and fans can't get over how similar the pair are.

Romeo posed for a selfie with his younger sister, who showed off her beautiful black slip dress and tumbling blonde hair.

© Instagram Romeo and Harper take a selfie on the dancefloor

Despite their nine-year age gap, Harper and Romeo share so many of the same striking features, and their close bond only heightens their sibling relationship.

"Love the Romeo and Harper relationship," penned one of Romeo's 4 million Instagram followers, as another wrote: "You and Harper could be twins."

Harper's £8,000 necklace

With the face of BOSS ONE as your father and a world-renowned fashion designer as your mother, it comes as no surprise Harper's wardrobe includes some seriously special pieces.

© Instagram Harper Beckham wore an £8k necklace and black slip dress to support dad David at his BOSS One launch

Alongside her growing designer handbag collection, the 13-year-old has also been seen wearing some precious jewellery pieces - and her jewellery of choice at David's elite bash this weekend was one of the most expensive items she's worn so far. Harper was seen rocking a 'Vintage Alhambra' necklace from royally-loved brand, Van Cleef & Arpels.

Her 'Onyx' stone jewels, shaped in the brand's signature four-leaf clover motif, retail for £8,150.

© Getty Kate wore her Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery to the BAFTAS 2020

The Princess of Wales is a fan of Van Cleef & Arpels and wore a necklace and earrings by the designer brand back in 2020, when the royal stole the show in her stunning Alexander McQueen gold and white gown for the BAFTAS.

Royal fans at the time questioned whether Princess Kate was inspired by Queen Camilla, who owns a similar pair of silver drop earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.