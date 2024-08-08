Harper Beckham twins with big brother Romeo in matching 'boyfriend' jeans

It's August, which means Ibizia is flocked with A-listers, the Clooneys have retired to their breathtaking Italian villa in Lake Como, and the Beckhams are sunning it up in Miami - where they own a lavish £17 million penthouse.

Sharing a glimpse into their summer holidays, David and Victoria Beckham's second eldest son, Romeo, 21, shared a photo to Instagram alongside his little sister Harper, 13.

Despite their age difference, the lookalike pair looked so similar as they twinned in matching 'boyfriend jeans'.

Harper, who has earned her sartorial stripes as fashion cool-girl, wore her pair of oversized denim wash jeans with a strapless black bandeau.

© Instagram Romeo and Harper twinned in matching jeans

The mini style maven carried a studded white leather handbag, slicking her golden brown hair into a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Matching with his sister, Romeo rocked a pair of near-identical jeans, adding a baggy printed T-shirt and several layers of silver jewellery. The Brentford B footballer captioned his post with a simple white heart emoji.

© Instagram The Beckhams in Capri: Harper and Romeo shares a sweet sibling moment on holiday

"You guys are such a beautiful family," penned a fan in the comments, as another wrote: "Harper and Romeo are the best sibling duo!"

The Beckham family's sweet bond

Romeo and Harper's sweet sibling moment comes shortly after their mum Victoria admitted her children are what makes her feel the most proud in life.

In an interview with Nicole Kidman for Vogue Australia, VB opened up about her love for her family - and how she's raising her children to understand that love is at the core of everything.

© Instagram Harper and David share a close relationship

"I said to [David] last night - and the kids - after 25 years, I love your dad so much and I support him and continue to want him to be the best version of himself, and he does that for me. And it’s really important that the children see that," she said.

© Getty Images Victoria wore the same style at the 'Beckham' UK Premiere in 2023

Speaking on balancing motherhood with her fashion empire, she added: "I feel very thankful and grateful that I have not compromised with my career, and I can still do what I love, and I enjoy it. Me and David can go away, just the two of us, and we laugh and we enjoy that time, and I think that’s so rare after so many years. It’s a pinch-me moment every day."

As David and Victoria's youngest child enters her teenage era, Victoria admits that her mini-me has more independence than most.

© Instagram Harper is the image of her mum Victoria

"Even Harper, who is 13, has her friendship group, she loves to do her own thing, and we’re super, super close but it definitely feels like that next chapter of our lives together," she said.