Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach, 70, trades Daisy Dukes for a very different look

The Dukes of Hazzard star Catherine Bach traded her iconic Daisy Duke shorts for a far more comfortable pair of leggings, as she was pictured shopping in Los Angeles.

The 70-year-old, who shot to fame as Daisy Duke in the television series The Dukes of Hazzard, was pictured in Sherman Oaks stepping out of her sleek S550 Mercedes to pick up gourmet food for her pet dog. The actress made a stop at Just Food for Dogs, the posh pet café known for its human-grade, freshly cooked dog food and health-centric treats & supplements.

In black leggings and a black long-sleeved tee, Catherine wore her hair loose and had a pair of spectacles and sunglasses tucked into the neck of her tee. Wearing slip-on sandals, Catherine accessorized with a black leather strap for her cellphone which she wore across her body.

© MEGA Catherine trades in her iconic "Daisy Dukes" for a more relaxed look

Catherine celebrated her 70th birthday in March but has spent much of the last decade out of the public eye.

The portrayal of Daisy Duke made Catherine a cultural icon in the 1980s, especially thanks to the character's trademark denim shorts - affectionately known as Daisy Dukes - becoming a fashion phenomenon.

The look was the brainchild of Catherine herself, as the show producers originally wanted the character to wear a turtleneck, go-go boots and a poodle skirt.

However she asked if, instead, she could wear a homemade T-shirt, a pair of cut-off denim shorts and high heels, and the look changed pop culture forever.

© Getty Images John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat starred in The Dukes of Hazzard together

The Dukes of Hazzard ran for 147 episodes over six years, and after it ended Catherine went on to star in the Canadian family drama series, African Skies, the TV series Monk, and in 2012, she joined the cast of CBS daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless.

Her personal life has, however, been marked by triumph and tragedy. Catherine found love with entertainment lawyer Peter Lopez, and had two daughters, Sophia and Laura, with him.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Catherine and her husband Peter Lopez welcomed two children

But he tragically died by suicide in 2010, and Catherine and her family were left devastated.

"It was the first time I've ever felt completely and utterly, totally overwhelmed. I didn't see it coming. I just didn't know how I was going to get through it by myself," she later told Fox News.

© Ella Hovsepian Catherine with her girls Laura and Sophia

She has also remained close friends with her Dukes costars, John Schneider and Tom Wopat.

"John and Tom are family," she added. "I love them both so much and always love to catch up with them. It's a lot of laughs when we gather.

"We have so much history and know everything about each other. Well, pretty much everything. The secret to our long friendship is caring. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times. I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me."