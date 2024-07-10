Strictly's Tess Daly looks statuesque in strapless bikini and thigh-split mesh dress

Tess Daly looked so beautiful while posing in a bikini for her new NAIA Beach swimwear campaign.

The 55-year-old Strictly star looked stunning in a series of sun-soaked photos uploaded to Instagram, featuring behind-the-scenes shots with her business partner Gayle Lawton and the models wearing the latest clothing drop.

Tess – who raises daughters Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 14, with husband Vernon Kay – looked stunning in her strapless beach cover up, offering a glimpse of her white swimwear beneath it.

The blonde bombshell's summery garment boasted a maxi-length cut with a frilled hemline, flared sleeves, and a Bardot neckline, as well as a thigh-high split on the left leg.

The look was completed thanks to a straw fedora, layered pearl necklaces and pink-tinted sunglasses.

© Instagram Tess looked incredible in a white crochet dress and bikini

Tess posed alongside best friend and NAIA Beach business partner Gayle, with whom she founded the brand in 2021.

The ladies posed with the models from their upcoming campaign, showcasing some of their finest summer pieces from the summer collection.

© Instagram The Strictly star posed alongside NAIA Beach business partner Gayle Lawton

Another shot showed Tess rocking a flirty, tropical print mini dress with a drop belted waist and asymmetric shoulder detailing - perfect for the beach.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Tess captioned the post: "The most beautiful backdrop to shoot our next season @naia_beach collection @meibizahote (with a sneak peek at some of our new pieces)".

© Instagram Tess' dress featured a Bardot neckline and a thigh-high split on the left leg

Tess' fashion empire

It was Tess’s favourite holiday destination, the French Riviera, that inspired the pair to team up and create a swimwear range that would appeal to women of their

"Gayle and I have holidayed together many times with our families in St Tropez in the South of France," she previously told HELLO!.

© Instagram The mother-of-two also slipped into a floral mini dress

"It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born."

Tess also confessed that while she seems incredibly confident, she struggles with the same body insecurities as everyone else.

© Instagram Tess shares two daughters with husband Vernon Kay

"I’m extremely grateful for a healthy body and I don’t believe in sabotaging ourselves with negative thought patterns about our body types.

"However, it’s the human condition that we are never truly satisfied with what we’ve got – isn’t that right?," she told us.