Dua Lipa twins with her younger sister Rina in red string bikini
dua lipa bikini ibiza 2021© Instagram

Dua Lipa twins with her sister Rina in Spain rocking matching string bikinis

The New Rules singer is enjoying some downtime with her girlfriends

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Dua Lipa is currently locked into a holiday state of mind as she laps up the sunshine in Spain on a luxe trip with her girlfriends.

Fresh from her headliner set at Glastonbury earlier this summer, the Future Nostalgia album maker is enjoying a long and lazy summer off from music as she enjoys some downtime with friends and her beau, Callum Turner.

Looking radiant in her most-recent postcards from holiday, the British-Albanian singer showed off her golden tan and epic abs in a series of bikini posts shared with her 87.7 million Instagram followers.

Dua's epic abs looked incredible in her summer swimwear set© Instagram
In one photo, Dua, 29, looked incredible in an artsy butterfly-print bikini top and matching string bottoms, which she paired with a ruffled lace mini skirt.

In another snap, the Houdini star layered with a white vest top and cherry-print Louis Vuitton handbag which perfectly matched her cherry-hued hair.

Dua Lipa looked divine in a white co-ord© Instagram
Dua looked gorgeous in gingham as she rocked a kitsch and cute print bikini for a selfie with her younger sister, Rina, showing off her delicate array of tiny tattoos.  

The younger Lipa sister looked equally summery in a red string bikini, letting her brunette locks flow past her shoulders in beachy curls.

Dua and her sister Rina looked so similar in red bikinis© Instagram
If you're wondering how Dua maintains her effortlessly toned silhouette, the Grammy Award-winning star has a far more down-to-earth workout and wellness routine than you might think.

Dua is a self-confessed yoga lover, and often uses her Instagram as a hub to celebrate her recently-mastered poses, yoga sessions and time in nature.

"I also love to do yoga, Pilates, or strength training," Dua told Refinery29 in 2021. "I like to leave my cardio workout to dancing."

Dua follows an intense workout routine whilst on tour© Instagram
While she may leave her high-impact exercise for the stage, Dua's former personal trainer Peter MacIver previously told Women's Health that the One Kiss hitmaker was extremely dedicated to her health and fitness.

According to Peter, Dua didn't need any motivation in the fitness department. "A standard session would include 20 minutes of hill sprints," shared the coach. Phew. 

