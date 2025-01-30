Demi Moore dazzles in showstopping metallic jacket with sculpted waist for Armani Privé Haute Couture Show

All eyes have been on Demi Moore since she garnered her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in Fargeat's body horror The Substance. From dazzling in a custom-made Armani Privé gown at the Golden Globes to donning a silky red gown from Shrimpton Couture for the after-party, the 62-year-old is certainly playing up to the attention as she continues to serve a slew of jaw-dropping looks.

Demi graced us with her next scene-stealing outfit this week as she attended the Armani Privé spring 2025 Haute Couture show in Paris. The actress was draped in the luxury fashion house as she donned a black metallic jacket that featured a sculpted peplum waist and was embellished with intricate sequins. The sleek look was teamed with a pair of straight-leg black velvet pants and Louboutin stilettos.

© BACKGRID Demi Moore attended the Armani Privé fashion show

The star layered an eye-catching black beaded necklace over her chic look while opting for a red manicure to match the base of her heels. Demi's luscious raven locks were styled into soft waves and swept to the side and her makeup oozed soft glam with a glittery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

The runway show celebrated 20 years of Armani Privé – Giorgio Armani's haute couture line. Crystal-embellished gowns met with silky ensembles and shimmering accents on the runway. The star-studded front row also included the likes of Jessica Biel and Dianna Agron.

© BACKGRID The sculpted jacket was nipped at the waist

Demi is staying loyal to her affiliation with the fashion house, with her campaign wardrobe boasting an array of glamorous garments crafted by the 90-year-old legendary designer.

While accepting the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award at the Golden Globes for her role in The Substance, Demi looked sensational in a custom-made champagne gold strapless gown which cinched at the waist and featured an elegant fishtail hem. The dress was embellished with silver glitter detail in the center and had a modern edge with a sharp accent on the bust.

© Getty Images Demi looked sensational in Armani Privé

Demi issued a statement to the press after she heard the exciting news of her Oscar nomination. "Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," she said.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Demi Moore wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

Fellow Best Actress nominees include Mikey Madison, for her work in Anora, Cynthia Erivo, for her role in Wicked, and Fernanda Torres for her appearance in I’m Still Here.

If her track record is anything to go by, we can predict that Demi will potentially pick up her Oscar award in another ethereal Armani Privé gown.