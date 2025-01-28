Demi Moore looks sensational during first outing since Oscar nomination - see who she is with

Demi Moore paired her ultra-stylish outfit with the chicest accessory as she stepped out for the first time since it was announced that had she received her first Oscar nomination at the age of 62.

The actress, who is being credited for her role as Elizabeth Sparkle in Coralie Fargeat's body horror The Substance, exuded elegance as she enjoyed a night out in London on Sunday evening. Demi donned an oversized, camel-toned wool trench coat with a pair of grey wide-leg jeans. The stylish garment, which featured a large collar, was layered over a striped shirt and grey knitted jumper. The look was complete with a pair of white pumps and a black mini clutch bag.

However, Demi also rocked another stylish accessory – this time in the form of an adorable, furry pooch. The actress cradled her pup Pilaf in her arms as she emerged from a cab. The chihuahua was tucked safely into the star's coat and hidden by her luscious dark locks that were styled into soft waves.

© BACKGRID Demi Moore looked stylish in a casual ensemble

The pooch has accompanied its owner to a slew of star-studded events and even made headlines when she graced the inaugural cover of 'Dogue' (Vogue for dogs) in August.

Demi opted for a natural glowing complexion accentuated by a pinch of blush and a touch of rosy lipstick. The 62-year-old exuded office siren in a pair of oversized oval spectacles.

© BACKGRID The actress carried her pooch Pilaf

The Oscar nominee issued a statement to the press after she heard the exciting news. "Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," she said.

© Getty Images Demi looked sensational in Armani Privé

"I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in LA. The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."

The nomination followed on from Demi's win at the Golden Globes earlier this month. As Demi took to the podium draped in a golden sculptural Giorgio Armani gown, she said: "I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like, over 45 years, and this is the first time I've won anything as an actor."