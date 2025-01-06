Demi Moore rocks bold strapless gown and tumbling mermaid hair at Golden Globes

Demi Moore looked absolutely incredible on the red carpet at the Golden Globes in an exquisite dress by Armani Privé, which was custom-made for the 62-year-old siren.

The Ghost actress, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, delighted onlookers in her strapless frock which hugged her frame perfectly and was finished with a glorious fishtail hem, and sparkling glitter detail at the bust.

© Getty Demi looked sensational in her Armani Privé gown

We love the champagne gold colourway and the former wife of Ashton Kutcher added diamond drop earrings and wore her famous raven mane in a tumbling style, which consisted of soft, mermaid-esque curls.

© Getty Images Demi's hair looked sublime

Her makeup looked flawless and her skin glowed. What a look!

© Getty Images Demi delighted fans with her stunning gown

This is the first time that the mother of three has been to the Golden Globes in ten years. What a return!

© Getty Images Demi wore a Dior gown at 2009 Golden Globes

Last time she graced the red carpet she wore a jaw-dropping peach gown by Dior, and wore her hair in the same cascading style.

The Substance star has hardly aged a day.

Demi at 60

Demi, who turned 60 two years ago, told People she found it liberating. The star explained she loved "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."

Demi may be known for her epic fashion sense, but she remains refreshingly humble about her look, musing: "I do appreciate fashion, and I have a relationship with designers who I respect and admire. But I still feel like a little kid who gets to dress up and who I am at heart is a grubby 12-year-old boy who really likes to just be comfortable and wear baggy clothes."

© Getty Images Demi always looks incredible, no matter what event she's at

Demi's daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also inspire her wardrobe. The Striptease star explained: "When they're being themselves, that's the most inspiring for me. I saw my youngest daughter wearing this vintage Japanese silk robe out, and I looked at it and said, "Is that from my storage?" And she said, "Yes, I liberated it." At the end it's going to all go to them anyway, so why not let them dip in?"