Victoria Beckham fans are all saying the same thing about her water skiing outfit

One might be forgiven for thinking that Victoria Beckham's ideal holiday would revolve around rest and relaxation.

After all, the fashion mogul's day-to-day life is pretty jam-packed, between flexing her sharp eye for design in the atelier and sharing her makeup tips and tricks on social media.

But apparently a pool lounger and a weighty book isn't VB's preferred unwinding method, certainly not if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The 49-year-old spent some quality time with her husband David, son Cruz, daughter Harper, and some friends in Canada's idyllic municipality Muskoka and shared some seriously stylish holiday snaps with her 31.3m followers.

We didn't have VB down as an extreme sport kind of gal, but clearly, we stand corrected. Victoria turned her hand to a spot of water skiing and managed to maintain her signature poise while doing so, as hordes of fans pointed out in the comments section.

With seemingly neither a single hair out of place nor a bead of sweat rolling down her forehead, the fashion designer looked cool as a cucumber as she skimmed across the water.

"The most perfect few days in Muskoka with beautiful friends," Victoria captioned her post. "@jamiejsalter @sherylsalter Xkisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven (and yes that is me water skiing [laughing emoji])"

For the occasion, Victoria sported a black scoop neck swimsuit with a dress-style hem rather than traditional briefs. The piece featured elegant, rounded cut-out detailing and she styled her minimalist swimwear with a baseball cap and reflective, oversized shades.

"Who looks this chic water skiing?" one follower commented. "Even on water skis you look chic [heart eyes emoji]," wrote another. "How do you even make water skiing look so effortlessly chic!! [laughing emoji, heart emoji] xx," chimed in a third.

We couldn't agree more, in fact, now we're even considering a last-minute log cabin getaway. Although only if we can pull it off as well as VB…