Victoria Beckham combined two unlikely trends at the Jacquemus show

The fashion designer merged two of 2023's most unexpected styles on the 'row boat' front row

Even at fashion shows not masterminded by her, Victoria Beckham is able to make a lasting style impact. The designer and entrepreneur exuded elegance on Monday as she stepped out in Versailles to attend Jacquemus' Le Chouchou show, proving her exceptional eye for detail.

The 49-year-old and her former footballer husband David were among the stars who adorned the front row (or front rowing boat, to be precise).

© Getty Victoria and David attended the French label's Le Chouchou show

But aside from the idyllic lakeside backdrop of the Palace of Versailles ('low-key' clearly does not belong in Simon Porte Jacquemus' repertoire), the chic sight that caught our eye above all else was Victoria's soft pink slip dress.

The fashion mogul was serving al fresco extravagance in a spaghetti strap maxi. The pale-hued piece featured an asymmetric hemline and unconventional floral detailing – a large rosette that adorned her right hip.

© Getty The pair made for a seriously elegant couple

3D flowers were in full bloom on the SS23 runways, with both Richard Quinn and Paul & Joe championing striking corsage-style detailing.

But what made us do a double take was the fact that Victoria teamed her floaty, feminine maxi alongside a pair of futuristic shades which, at a first glance, felt deliberately incongruous.

Employing some calculated sartorial juxtaposition, VB used her XXL sunglasses to offset her relaxed-fit slip, styling the 1930s-style silhouette with a fresh, modern focal point.

David also got in on the al fresco action, opting for a beige linen suit, infused with an easy-breezy, grandad-like appeal.

Now we feel like a peek into the Beckhams’ holiday wardrobe ought to be on the horizon…