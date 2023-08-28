Victoria Beckham just revived an iconic Spice Girls style moment

The fashion designer brought back a signature from her Posh Spice days

We adore a trend just as much as the next style obsessive, but sometimes only a classic piece will hit the spot – and it appears as though fashion mogul Victoria Beckham agrees.

The former Spice Girl has been enjoying a picturesque holiday with her family, including husband David, and children Cruz and Harper.

But even a chilled Croatian getaway calls for a splash of VB's signature glamour, and her packing list featured a wardrobe staple that felt richly reminiscent of her pop star days.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 31.3m followers, the 49-year-old posed on a luxury yacht and exuded her trademark chic.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham David and Victoria chilling at sunset

"Family time is everything [smiling face with hearts emoji] Happy weekend, kisses from us all xxxx," Victoria captioned her post. "I love u @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Miss u @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham xx."

In one of the stylish snaps, the fashion designer lounged with her husband while wearing a strappy little black dress.

Victoria kept things otherwise extremely pared down, going barefoot, only wearing a delicate pair of earrings to accessorise, and styling her hair in a sleek ponytail.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper and Victoria smiling on their Croatian getaway

Even to those who didn't grow up in the late 1990s when the legendary girl group were topping the charts, Victoria's style homage felt evident.

Harking back to her pop star alter-ego, Posh Spice, Victoria brought the classic black mini dress, strongly evocative of her go-to Spice Girl uniform, into 2023.

Some tend to avoid darker shades on holiday because they absorb heat, but Victoria championed her beloved black on several occasions.

In another snap, in which she posed alongside her daughter Harper, the fashion mogul wore a plunging, semi-sheer dress, again in black. She accessorised with glossy oversized sunglasses but expanded her colour palette with a cream woven bucket bag with tan accents and a similarly hued sunhat.

Classics are classics for a reason, right?