Ivanka Trump is a vision in bridal-white dress in never before seen snaps

If her recent appearances are any indication, Ivanka Trump's sartorial agenda for 2025 seems to revolve around ethereal, all-white ensembles.

President Donald Trump's daughter oozed elegance in a monochromatic number that featured a tailored bandeau and a matching skirt cut just below the knee. The strapless corset was cinched at the waist and adorned with gold buttons on the bodice.

Ivanka teamed the polished look with a pair of open-toe silver heels while she left her décolletage bare to exude a touch of chic minimalism. The first daughter styled her luscious blonde locks into tight curls with a middle parting and opted for soft glam makeup with a bronzed cheek, a smokey eye, and a pink lip.

© Instagram Ivanka stunned in the chic ensemble

The 43-year-old posed for the stylish snap in front of a stunning Rafael Uriegas painting. Ivanka placed one hand on her hip while gazing into the distance.

Sharing the photograph to her Instagram Story, Ivanka penned: "Two Birds @rafauriegas."

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that the mother-of-three has donned an all-white number. Ivanka was a scene-stealer during the 2025 Super Bowl as she joined her dad to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand for the National Anthem during the Super Bowl

The family watched the match from the VIP suite at the Caesar’s Superdome. Ivanka oozed refinement in an all-white ensemble that featured a long-line waistcoat and matching pants. The look was cinched at the waist by a stylish brown leather belt that boasted an oversized square buckle.

Ivanka's bombshell tresses were left natural in a sleek straight style with a middle parting for the occasion.

Most notably, Ivanka channeled old Hollywood glamor in a Givenchy Haute Couture gown that echoed the late Audrey Hepburn during the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., following the President's inauguration ceremony.

© Instagram Ivanka Trump wore Givenchy Haute Couture

The off-white look featured a silk overskirt adorned with black satin organza ruffles. The dress was embroidered with floral accents and paired with elegant black long-sleeve gloves.

The garment was a recreation of Hubert de Givenchy’s 1954 Haute Couture bustier gown that was originally designed as a wedding dress for the actress in the 1954 Billy Wilder film Sabrina

Donald Trump's daughter was the epitome of chic as she frosted her décollatage with a diamond-encrusted necklace, while her luscious blonde locks were swept back into a ballerina-style bun.

The color white is typically associated with purity and innocence, with Ivanka perhaps aiming to channel a modest and peaceful aesthetic with her recent looks.