All the times Ivanka Trump copied Princess Kate's style

The Princess of Wales' has long been the ultimate muse for fashion enthusiasts all around the world who indulge in her signature style codes of chic tartan, playful polka dots, impeccably tailored coats, and glittering ball gowns. Now, it even appears Kate's regal wardrobe has been making waves in the White House through a surprising source.

From her forest-green Dior skirt suit for her father's inauguration, to her sequin embellished tulle gown from Jenny Peckham, President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is no stranger to taking a style cue from Prince William's wife.

It seems Ivanka isn't alone in her royal fashion fixation as her step-mother, Melania Trump, is also partial to dabbling in a Princess Diana duplication. The First Lady channeled the late royal in a navy silk wool coat and matching pencil skirt courtesy of Adam Lippes for her husband's inauguration ceremony. The sophisticated ensemble was layered over an ivory silk crepe blouse and teamed with an Eric Javitas statement hat. The look referenced Diana's 1993 blue-and-white Catherine Walker suit and matching hat from the 50th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Atlantic.

© Getty Images/Instagram Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in bridal-white ballgowns President Trump's daughter channeled old Hollywood glamor in a Givenchy Haute Couture gown that echoed the late Audrey Hepburn during the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C., following the President's inauguration ceremony. The off-white look featured a silk overskirt adorned with black satin organza ruffles. The dress was embroidered with floral accents and paired with elegant black long-sleeve gloves. The garment was a recreation of Hubert de Givenchy’s 1954 Haute Couture bustier gown that was originally designed as a wedding dress for the actress in the 1954 Billy Wilder film Sabrina. For the BAFTAs in 2023, Kate opted for a dazzling one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown. The white gown oozed drama through featuring cascading draping on the shoulder. The ethereal number was recycled from 2019, where Kate originally wore it to the same star-studded event. The Princess updated the garment by removing the ruffled appliqué floral details and adding a pair of sleek black velour opera gloves.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in belted dark green ensembles For the official inauguration ceremony, Ivanka opted for a forest-green Dior skirt suit inspired by Dior’s Fall 1950 Haute Couture collection. The look was paired with a matching hat and a pair of leather black gloves. The garment stylishly cinched at the waist by a skinny black belt and was teamed with an elegant Lady Dior bag. The polished look mirrored Kate's LK Bennett green ensemble from March 2012, with the two-piece suit featuring a stylish v-neck jacket and a matching pencil skirt. The jacket was cinched at the waist by a black belt with a large gold buckle, while Kate opted for a black pillbox hat adorned with a floral accent.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in camel coat dresses While attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery ahead of President Trump's inauguration, Ivanka donned a camel-toned ensemble by Oscar de la Renta. The ankle grazing coat, which was adorned with 3D floral appliqués, was layered over a mock turtleneck. The understated look was teamed with a pair of buttery black leather boots and burgundy winter gloves. A similar muted number was worn by Princess Kate in November 2022 as she donned a Max&Co camel overcoat, a knitted roll-kneck midi-length dress and a brown belt by Boden.

© Getty Images Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in red coat dresses adorned with statement bows The former presidential adviser opted for one of Kate's favorite hues last week as she donned a custom Suzannah London vermillion red coat dress for the National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral. The bespoke number was crafted from Italian wool crepe and adorned with an oversized statement bow on the bodice. The tailored coat was teamed with a pair of black gloves and leather boots. The bold look was nearly identical to Kate's 2021 "Together at Christmas" carol service look. The then Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a Catherine Walker Beau Tie scarlet red coat dress that featured a bow detail at the collar. The bright look was paired with matching Gianvito Rossi pumps and a clutch bag.

© Instagram/Getty Images Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in glittering gowns The first daughter oozed glitz in a turquoise sequin cape gown from Jenny Packham for her daughter Arabella’s Bar Mitzvah in June 2023. The $6,091 'Lotus Lady' Cape-Effect Embellished Tulle Gown from the coveted British designer was paired with open-toe heels. The sparky number echoed The Princess of Wales' jaw-dropping Jenny Packham 'Embellished Margot Gown' that she wore to the World premiere of 'No Time to Die' in September 2021. The iconic golden gown featured a sculpted twisted waist, a plunging neckline and a billowing cape embellished with cascading sequins.

© Getty Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in polka dots It seems the 43-year-old has embraced one of Kate's greatest loves – a polka dot frock. Ivanka was spotted in Alessandra Rich's eye-catching number back in 2018. The navy-and-white look featured a statement white collar and was cinched at the waist by a chunky white belt. The eye-catching number was an exact copy of Kate's favorite Italian-made spotted frock that features long sleeves and a buttoned front with white cuff details. The vintage-style garment is crafted from polka-dot silk crepe and is cut elegantly under the knee.

© Getty Ivanka Trump and Princess Kate in white power suits Ivanka exuded chic in a polished white suit back in 2019 while attending a United Nations meeting in New York City. The stylish blazer featured a cinched silhouette with silver buttons and was teamed with a pair of pointed-toe patent black heels and a matching leather handbag. Meanwhile, Kate opted for an ivory Alexander McQueen suit ensemble during her royal tour of Jamaica. The look was teamed with a white tank top and matching statement belt.