Ivanka Trump takes style notes from Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2025

Ivanka Trump made a stylish appearance at Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday alongside her father, President Donald Trump.

The 43-year-old appeared to have received the same all-white memo as Taylor Swift as she too rocked a white ensemble as she joined her dad and brother Eric to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans at the Superdome.

Ivanka looked stunning in a sleeveless white top and matching pants, cinching in her waist with a tan-colored belt.

Like Taylor – who looked gorgeous in a white blazer worn over a white tank top, blue shorts, and white knee-high boots – Ivanka appeared to be rooting for the Chiefs to win following her dad's public support of them.

Appearing in a pregame interview on Fox News, the president was asked who he thinks will win the Super Bowl.

"I hate to do it," the 78-year-old said when pressed by Fox News' Bret Baier. "I just say that I watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, okay. She's a Trump fan, she’s a MAGA fan. So I happen to love her okay.

© Getty Images Ivanka looked stylish in all white

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City – I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia is just fantastic."

Donald was referring to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany who received backlash after 'liking' one of his social media posts last year.

© Getty Images Ivanka joined her dad President Donald Trump at Super Bowl 2025

Donald is the first sitting president in the history of the United States to attend a Super Bowl, and he received loud cheers and applause from the crowd when he was seen on camera for the first time.

One person who probably wasn't cheering for him is Taylor, who doesn't have a good relationship with the president.

In 2018, Taylor spoke out in support of the Tennessee Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen and said that the Republican representative Marsha Blackburn's voting record was "appalling" ahead of the midterm elections.

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she shared. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

© Getty Images Taylor attended the Super Bowl to cheer on Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce

"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love," she added.

Aware of Taylor's incredible influence, Donald was unhappy with this comment and told White House reporters: "Let's just say I like Taylor's music about 25% less now, okay?"

© Jason Squires/Shutterstock Travis said it was a 'great honor' to play in front of Trump

Her boyfriend, however, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, called it a "great honor" to play in front of the president.

"I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it's the best country in the world. So, that'd be pretty cool," he said during a press conference.