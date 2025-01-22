Audrey Hepburn's son breaks silence after Ivanka Trump's tribute to his mother at inauguration sparks debate

Ivanka Trump's choice to wear a recreation of Audrey Hepburn's iconic Givenchy gown at her father's inauguration has proved divisive, as many have drawn comparisons between the two for their political views.

The strapless white gown was designed for Audrey's turn in Sabrina in 1954 and features black floral detailing with a black ruffled hem.

Ivanka opted to pair the look with matching black gloves to her elbows and a diamond necklace; she wore her blonde hair swept into an up-do for the Inauguration Ball.

WATCH: Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration

After she received backlash for the look, with fans of the actress drawing comparisons between the two for their differing political views, Audrey's son spoke out about Ivanka's choice for the inauguration.

"It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name, she chose to draw inspiration from her, to seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one - the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother's passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King's day," Sean Hepburn Ferrer told DailyMail.com. "What a cocktail!"

Sean is Audrey's eldest son, whom she welcomed in 1960 with her first husband, Mel Ferrer. He has worked in the film industry for decades and continues to honor his mother's legacy.

© AFP via Getty Images Sean is Audrey's eldest son and founded a charity in her honor

He founded the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund in 1994 with his half-brother, Luca Dotti; the President's mother, Marla Ann Maples, sat on the fund's advisory board in the '90s.

"Over the past 71 years, her legacy has grown to become transgenerational and transnational," Sean continued.

"Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way."

© Getty Images Audrey's gown was recreated for the inauguration ball

While Sean recognized that Ivanka was paying tribute to Audrey through her fashion choice, he added that his mother "fought on behalf of the disenfranchised children worldwide regardless of the ideological environment in which they were born in."

On his first day in office, the new President signed an executive order declaring that the US government would only recognize two genders, and another that sparked a crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the country.

Audrey's fans took to the internet to express their distaste at Ivanka's choice of attire, citing the actress' childhood as a foil to the President's daughter's own experiences.

© Snap/Shutterstock Audrey Hepburn wore the dress in the 1954 film Sabrina

The Breakfast at Tiffany's star bravely worked for the Dutch resistance during the Nazi occupation when she was just a teen, passing messages, assisting Allied pilots and paratroopers and raising money for the fighters.

She spent her life working tirelessly for children's rights and was a UNICEF Ambassador devoted to making the world a better place.

© AFP via Getty Images A White House statement revealed that Audrey was an inspiration to Ivanka

A White House representative released a statement revealing that Ivanka was "honored" to wear the gown dress, as "Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka".

"She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life."