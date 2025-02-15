Cher, 78, almost bares all in see-through bodysuit for jaw-dropping new appearance

Cher turned back time on Friday when she made a jaw-dropping appearance at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

The 78-year-old looked incredible in a see-through sparkling bodysuit as she took to the stage to perform her 1989 hit "If I Could Turn Back Time".

Cher left little to the imagination in her racy ensemble, which highlighted her incredibly toned physique.

The bodysuit boasted strategically placed darker pieces of fabric to conceal her modesty while giving the illusion of lingerie.

To toughen up her look, Cher added a black leather jacket and wore her raven hair in huge curls with glamorous makeup to finish her glam appearance.

The iconic singer wasn't the only star in attendance to celebrate an incredible 50 years of Saturday Night Live.

© NBC Cher looked incredible in her see-through bodysuit

Stars such as Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Lady Gaga, and many more also took to the stage for the three-hour special, which will air on Sunday night.

Ahead of the star-studded event, SNL creator Lorne Michaels told Emmy magazine in February: "I've been forced to believe it's the 50th season because I was there for most of it, but we still take it one week at a time.

© NBC Cher rocked a similar look in the 'If I Could Turn Back Time' music video

"The great part of doing the show is that whatever happened last week, you're onto this week. We're always looking for what's fresh. Life is all about reinvention."

SNL has produced some of Hollywood's biggest stars, like Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, and Kristen Wiig.

© NBC Cher performed 'If I Could Turn Back Time'

Cher sported a very different look when she arrived at Radio City Music Hall, rocking a monochrome puffer jacket and branded, straight-leg sweatpants.

The singer is currently in a relationship with 39-year-old record executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

© Getty Images Cher looked much more casual when she arrived at the event

Revealing why she would rather date someone younger than her, she previously said: "I would rather date men from later generations, who 'were raised by women like me' and were therefore never scared of me."

She added: "And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older - well, now they're all dead. But before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me."

Cher has openly addressed the 40-year age difference between her and Alexander, humorously stating on social media in response to a fan's inquiry about what she likes about him, "He's kind, smart, hilarious... and we kiss like teenagers."

© Getty Images Cher has been dating Alexander 'AE' Edwards since 2022

Their romance first caught the public's eye during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, and they were later seen holding hands at Craig's in early November of the same year.

Before his relationship with Cher, Alexander was involved with Amber Rose, Kanye West's ex, with whom he shares a three-year-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

The couple parted ways after Alexander admitted to infidelity. Despite concerns from fans about Cher's involvement with Alexander following his past relationship, Cher assured her followers that she was in love but not naive, stating, "I'm in love, not blinded by it."