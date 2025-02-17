Kylie Minogue is a vixen in sheer dress and daring knee-high boots

Legendary pop singer Kylie Minogue turned heads at the weekend as she kicked off her Tension world tour.

For her first stop, the Australian hitmaker travelled to Perth's RAC Arena where she performed a mesmerising set in a dazzling array of outfits.

© Getty Images Kylie rocked a sheer dress with glittering details and thigh-high slits

Soaring ahead in the style stakes, the 'Padam Padam' singer rocked a billowing sheer dress complete with a holographic diamante trim, corset detailing and thigh-high slits.

Kylie teamed her glitzy garment with some fishnet tights and a pair of glossy, metallic knee-high boots. As for hair and makeup, the pop icon opted for mermaid waves, a bronzed base and a sweep of scarlet eyeshadow.

© Getty Images The singer kicked off her world tour in Perth

Following her spellbinding performance, Kylie posted a carousel of images on her Instagram page which she captioned: "TENSION TOUR… We have LIFT OFF. Oh Perth, what a special group of Lovers to share opening night with! The VIBES. The FEELS. I love you all so much [teary emoji] NEXT STOP: Adelaide."

© Getty Images Kylie always looks flawless on tour

The star's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments and messages of congratulations. "Incredible night thank you!!" wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Great outfits!" and a third commented: "Goddess."

Kylie will perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Bangkok before heading to the UK to perform at multiple destinations. She will conclude her tour in Birmingham on 31 May.

In a statement about the tour, Kylie shared her enthusiasm, saying, "I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025. I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kylie Minogue is overjoyed as she marks 56th birthday

"It's been an exhilarating ride so far, and now get ready for your close-up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming."

The legendary singer is renowned for her showstopping outfits both on and off the stage. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, Kylie explained that her fashion sense always changes depending on the situation.

© Getty Images Kylie's wardrobe is wonderfully sparkly

"It depends what it's for," the star explained.

"It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

© Getty Images The singer at the 2024 Time100 Gala

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy."

She added: "I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."