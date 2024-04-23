Kylie Minogue is a glowing goddess as she poses in towel for glamorous selfie

Pop queen Kylie Minogue has shared an age-defying photo on social media - and it's caused quite the stir!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 'Padam Padam' hitmaker uploaded a glamorous mirror selfie which showed the songstress posing in a fluffy white towel.

© Instagram Kylie posed up a storm in a gorgeous mirror selfie

In the image, Kylie, 55, appeared to be posing in a dressing room decked out with a plush sofa and a vibrant bunch of flamingo flowers. Channelling her inner disco queen, the Australian singer rocked mermaid-esque waves and sparkling, silver eyeshadow.

Attached to the mirror, meanwhile, was a polaroid photo of fellow singer Adele rocking a personalised bomber jacket.

© Getty Images The pop princess is currently performing in Las Vegas

Kylie, who is currently halfway through her Las Vegas residency, paid tribute to Adele in her caption by writing: "Yup, doing the Vegas thing… @adele." Like Kylie, the 'Easy on Me' singer has also been performing in Sin City as part of an extended residency titled 'Weekends with Adele'.

While Adele was forced to pause her shows in March due to illness, she is expected to return to the Colosseum stage for her May and June shows.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Awwwww so cute", while another chimed in: "Yay!!!! Congratulations".

© Instagram The singer enjoyed a tranquil getaway

Kylie's return to the stage comes after she enjoyed an idyllic getaway on Hamilton Island. In snapshots shared to Instagram back in March, the blonde beauty could be seen relaxing inside a private beach hut dressed in a pair of white linen trousers and a cherry-red strappy top.

She looked the picture of serenity as she enjoyed some precious down time with a refreshing glass of rosé from her eponymous wine brand. Amongst the images, Kylie also included a stunning photograph of herself soaking up a beautiful sunset whilst modelling an avant-garde white corset top complete with ribbons and a pair of baggy black trousers.

In her caption, she enthused: "Aaaaaahhhhh… Mini-break in this absolutely stunning part of @australia @qualiaresort @hamiltonisland… LOVED!!!"

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2018, the musician revealed that her fashion sense is constantly evolving. "It depends what it's for," the star explained. "It's incredible how a piece can shine on stage when beforehand you'd look in the mirror and think 'OMG, it's too much!'

© Getty Images Kylie always looks flawless

"If I'm going on a date, I will try and wear a mid-length slip dress and sharpen it with a jacket, something easy. I also love satin lace-up ankle boots with the toes out. But throughout the day, I'm so lazy! I'll still wear jeans, trainers and a singlet or denim shirt with either a hat or a topknot."